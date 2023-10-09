Singapore’s bowlers win both gold and silver medals at world championships

Singapore's Darren Ong competing at the 2018 Asian Games. The Straits Times
Melvyn Teoh
Updated
39 sec ago
Published
40 sec ago

SINGAPORE – The Republic’s bowlers have claimed a historic one-two at the World Bowling Championships in Kuwait on Monday.

Darren Ong beat teammate Jaris Goh 184-179, 208-164 in the men’s singles final to clinch gold.

Ong had come from behind to beat Germany’s Tobias Boerding 208-222, 224-173, 225-213 in the semi-finals, while Goh overcame Qatar’s Ghanim Aboujassoum 211-204, 248-242.

Ong’s victory is the first by a male Singaporean bowler in the singles category since Remy Ong’s triumph in the 2006 world championships in South Korea.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top