Singapore’s athletics fraternity buzzing as Shanti Pereira targets Asian Games glory

HANGZHOU – Each time Shanti Pereira takes to the starting blocks at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, the athletics fraternity will be holding their collective breaths, perched on the edge of their seats and praying for Singapore’s sprint queen.

The 27-year-old has been in stellar form in 2023 and is heading into the season-ending Asian Games with the 100m and 200m medals within her grasp.

Pereira holds the fastest times in the continent in both events this season and at July’s Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok, she sounded a warning to rivals with an unprecedented double for Singapore.

Even though former national hurdler Dipna Lim-Prasad is overseas, she will be tuning in to watch Pereira’s races – and the rest of the Singapore contingent – through a livestream. Pereira kicks off her campaign in Hangzhou in the 100m heats on Friday night.

To see her former relay teammate win a medal at the Asiad would be a huge feat, said the 32-year-old.

She said: “The last gold medal we won was by Chee Swee Lee way back when. Just one Asian Games ago, me qualifying for the finals (I was told) was the first in over 40 years. So to now be in medal contention and vying for the top position in two events is really quite monumental.”

The Republic have only won 18 medals in athletics at the Asian Games and Pereira will be looking to add to that tally while eyeing the coveted golds.

Singapore have stood on the top of the Asiad athletics podium only twice – Ng Liang Chiang in 1951 in the 110m hurdle and Chee Swee Lee’s 400m title in 1974.

Since March, Pereira has rewritten her 100m national mark six times and has lowered her 200m standard four times.

In May, she had claimed a historic sprint double at the Cambodia SEA Games, before replicating the feat at the Asian championships.

At the World Athletics Championships in August, she became the first Singaporean to reach the semi-finals at the world meet after clocking 22.57 seconds in the 200m heats, hitting the Olympic qualifying mark in the process.

But she will be watching over her shoulder for her rivals, some of whom did not compete at the Asian championships in Thailand, including defending double champion Edidiong Ofonime Odiong of Bahrain.