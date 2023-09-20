Singapore’s alpine skier Faiz Basha back on the mountains; targets 2026 Winter Olympics

SINGAPORE – Apine skier Faiz Basha’s only way of retaining his skiing skills for the best part of the last two years had been to in-line skate up and down a running track that encircles the National Stadium.

It is far away from the snow in the Alps, where he used to train regularly before he enlisted for National Service. But that has not stopped him and having completed his military obligations in June, Faiz has returned to competitive skiing with the ultimate goal of featuring at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The Singaporean, 21, has spent the last three months training and competing in New Zealand and was buoyed by his performances at various competitions, including finishing just outside the top 30 of the slalom category at the Aug 25-Sept 8 Winter Games held at the Coronet Peak Ski Area in Queenstown.

Faiz, who was 33rd out of 94 competitors, said: “It does feel great to be competing again and in fact this is the highest level I have competed at. The level was really high at the Continental Cup. Even when I was in NS, I never contemplated giving up the sport and I just tried whatever I could within my means to train and keep myself conditioned. I know my talent and I don’t want it to go to waste.”

He had qualified for his first Winter Games – part of the International Ski Federation’s Alpine Ski Continental Cup series – by earning points in various competitions, such as finishing 29th at the Coronet Cup, 25th at the Wanaka FIS Tech Series and 27th at the New Zealand National Championships.

Alpine skiing is one of the Winter Olympics’ signature competitions.Faiz competes in the slalom and giant slalom categories along with another Singaporean female skier, Morgan Anne Celley, who is currently recuperating from an injury.

In the slalom, skiers go down a slope that has a vertical descent of 180m to 220m and pass through ‘gates’ or two plastic poles. Each gate has a minimum width of 4m and a maximum of 6m. Slalom skiers have to pass through two courses. Eliminations take place after the first course based on timings. Giant slalom is similar but the vertical descent are between 250-450m while the gates can be wider at a maximum of 8m.

Besides the Winter Olympics, Faiz hopes to compete in the World Ski Championships and Asian Winter Games, both in 2025. To do so, he has put his overseas university studies on hold for a year – he was set to start his mechanical engineering course in September – to pursue full-time skiing in France from November to May.

“My long term objectives have always been to represent Singapore with a performance comparable to the European giants in ski racing and I believe I am starting to reach this goal,” said Faiz, who in 2019 was featured by several online outlets for his proposed redesign of the MRT map.

Marco Bardelli, chairman of the Singapore Ski and Snowboard Association (SSSA) said he was impressed by Faiz’s results in New Zealand and noted the skier had shown improvements in his technique.

He added: “He has more confidence about his capabilities, which allows him to push for more speed without fear of falling. This puts him in a great state of mind and physical form to successfully engage with the upcoming racing winter season in Europe.

“In collaboration with Sport Singapore, the SSSA will support Faiz in his future plans.”