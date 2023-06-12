Singapore powerlifter Farhanna Farid conquers pain and deadlift world record

This is Farhanna’s sixth world record in the discipline in just one year since her first at the World Open Classic Powerlifting Championships in Sun City, South Africa in June 2022. Then, she lifted 197kg and 200.5kg to break the world record twice.

She rewrote that mark with a 201kg effort at the South-east Asian Cup in Johor Bahru in September. Three months later, she was at it again, with unprecedented lifts of 201.5kg and 202kg at the Asian Classic Powerlifting Championships in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

However, in March, New Zealander Evie Corrigan snatched the deadlift world record from Farhanna with an 202.5kg effort at the Sheffield Powerlifting Championships, en route to a combined total world record of 460kg.

Powerlifting comprises three disciplines.

In the squat, the lifter places the bar behind the shoulders, lowers into a squat and returns to an upright position.

In the bench press, he or she lies on a bench and pushes the bar up.

For the deadlift, the athlete has one minute to start the lift by pulling the barbell in a single upward bar movement until his or her shoulders, hips and knees are fully locked. Once that position is assumed by the lifter, the central referee will give the “down” command. The lift is completed when the bar is lowered to the ground without the lifter dropping it.

The best of three attempts in each event is tallied and the overall winner is the one with the highest total score.

On Sunday, Corrigan was clearly the best powerlifter after placing third in the squat (162.5kg) and first in the bench press (100kg). After effortlessly nailing 197.5kg on her second deadlift attempt to match her combined total world record of 460kg, the 27-year-old had an unassailable lead overall and elected to abandon her final attempt of 203kg.

This paved the way for Farhanna to reclaim the world record after matching Corrigan’s 190kg and 197.5kg lifts.

With her customary sumo deadlift stance, she planted her feet close to the weights, braced and comfortably completed her lift with a grin which broke into a toothy, megawatt smile. Then she clasped her hands, bowed and fist-bumped the judges before hugging her husband James Barcelo.