Singapore Pools Trophy goes to the one who ‘Pressed on regardless’

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Trip a query but jockey Zackey vindicated after 5YO galloper wins on 1st go at 1,800m

Singapore Pools’ chief product officer Simon Leong (second from near right), board member Alan Goh (third from near right) and 4Racing's International Partner Relations and Finance officer Refiloe Morolong (near right) celebrating with owner Lee Harvey (centre), father-and-son Simon and Craig Zackey and trainer David Nieuwenhuizen (far right) after Pressonregardless won the Singapore Pools Trophy 2026 Pinnacle Stakes at Turffontein on May 10.

Pressonregardless proved right on the money for jockey Craig Zackey after he got up by three parts of a length in an exciting two-way fight to the wire in the 150,000 rand (S$11,600) Singapore Pools Trophy 2026 Pinnacle Stakes at Turffontein on May 10.

It was Zackey who insisted the five-year-old gelding could see out 1,800m – the furthest he has gone in 32 starts – having scored his seven wins over 1,400m to 1,600m.

Favourite and dual Grade 1 winner Jan Van Goyen was also expected to tower over his five older rivals in the small but competitive field of six.

However, the Cape Guineas (1,600m) and Premiers Champion Stakes (1,600m) hero had not reckoned with last-start winner Pressonregardless.

The son of Lancaster Bomber jumped swiftly from gate 2 and led from Wild Intent (Richard Fourie) and Dance King (Wesley Marwing), with Jan Van Goyen dropped back to the tail by Callan Murray.

As the field fanned out at the home turn for the final assault, Pressonregardless hit the front on the outside rails before Zackey upped the ante at the 500m.

Dance King and Wild Intent fizzled out quickly, just when Jan Van Goyen began launching his challenge on the outside.

Passing the 150m, it was clearly becoming a two-horse battle.

With Jan Van Goyen breathing down Pressonregardless’ neck and even heading him at one point, Zackey switched his stick to the right hand and that did the trick.

Pressonregardless ($18) responded by fighting back with every stride before he eventually beat the Mike and Mathew de Kock-trained three-year-old gelding.

Hotarubi (Malesela Katjedi) had to settle for third.

Zackey, who has now won five times on Pressonregardless, revealed that the plan was to sit and sprint to give his mount every chance to see out the trip and hold Jan Van Goyen off. He was also gracious in applauding the runner-up for his big effort.

“I have so much trust in this horse,” he said. “Being a small field, and knowing Jan Van Goyen’s going to need it, so I’m doing everything different.

“I’m going to go, I’m going to pick it up at the top of the straight so the whole field hits that one together.

“No one’s going to creep behind you. I made the field do that. I just needed to expose him.

“At the weights, this horse (Pressonregardless) beat Grand Empire, gave Grand Empire four kilos and then Grand Empire beat him (Jan Van Goyen) at level weights.

“I thought Jan Van Goyen ran his socks off and that’s a good sign for bigger and better things for them.

“Obviously, he (Pressonregardless) has now options for the (Group 3) Cup Trial. Big thanks to David, he’s done an absolute phenomenal job. Great horseman.”

Winning trainer David Nieuwenhuizen was glad he heeded Zackey’s advice to step the horse up in distance.

“Craig told me he’d rather go for the 1,800m than the 1,400m. The younger horses would probably run him off his feet over the 1,400m now,” he said.

“He said to go for the 1,800m he’d always wanted to try. We’re looking at the (Group 3) Jubilee (Stakes) or the Cup Trial on the 6th of next month. If it works out, we’ll try and go down to KwaZulu-Natal for that.

“We just want to see which one we could go into, so we had to take him over the 1,800m.

“Craig knows him so well. They’ve learnt each other and suit each other so well.

“Thanks to Craig, and to the owners John (Fourie) and Lee (Harvey) for their support because it’s tough for a small stable to try and knock up against the Group 1 horses.”

A small delegation from Singapore Pools, comprising chief product officer Simon Leong, board member Alan Goh and deputy director Steven Tan, were on hand to watch the race named by 4Racing in honour of the Singapore gaming outfit and to present the trophies to the winning connections.

“Singapore Pools is delighted that 4Racing is once again hosting the Singapore Pools Trophy in Johannesburg, reflecting the strength and maturity of our longstanding partnership,” he said.

“Over the years, this collaboration has grown in both depth and reach, enabling us to bring a broader slate of high-quality South African racing to our customers in Singapore.

“We look forward to building on this momentum and continuing to expand the appeal of international racing for our audience.”

A second race named after Singapore Pools, originally slated for May 12 at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth, has been postponed to May 16 due to inclement weather.

sharonzhang@sph.com.sg