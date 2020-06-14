Singapore Pools to resume online sports betting, horse wagering

SINGAPORE - Singapore Pools announced on Sunday (June 14) that online sports betting will resume from Monday (June 15), while punters can bet online on overseas horse races from Wednesday.

In early April, Singapore Pools and the Singapore Turf Club (STC) said that they would not be offering betting and wagering until further notice after the Ministry of Health announced plans for the circuit breaker (April 7 to June 1) to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

In a press release issued on Sunday, Singapore Pools said that all its other outlets - branches, authorised retailers, Livewire venues and off-course betting centres - will remain closed till further notice.

"This is in line with the Government's phased approach of safe reopening and resumption of business activities," it said.

Bets can be placed for sports events that take place from Wednesday, including matches in the German, Spanish, English Premier and Swedish football league.

Horse racing in Australia, Europe, Macau, Hong Kong and South Africa will also be featured.

Lottery draws for 4D, Toto and Singapore Sweep will remain suspended, and customers who have tickets for postponed draws are advised to retain them for upcoming draws.

Prize payments also remain on hold, and an announcement will be made for the extension of eligible prize-winning tickets for lottery draws, sports and/or horse racing events held between Oct 10, 2019, to April 5, 2020, when these services resume.

Customers can call its customer service hotline on 6786-6688 or e-mail the company from Monday if they have further queries.