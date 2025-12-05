Singapore Pools shows its heart with football carnival

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Message of ‘care and compassion’ comes through strongly at event’s golf dinner

Members of the Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore connect alumni programme performing a variety of songs for the golf diners at Laguna National.

Heart. Can be brave and bold. Or spirited and spunky.

In this case, the heart was all about care and compassion.

The label for the event was Football With A Heart (FWAH). And on a Saturday that continued into Sunday, it was a Weekend With A Heart.

For it is a perfect tagline for a two-day community event, organised by Singapore Pools, that tugged the heartstrings of more than 10,000 participants and raised $1,226,400 for seven local charities.

And the theme that came through easily at the FWAH 2025 Appreciation Golf and Dinner on Nov 20 at the Laguna National Golf and Resort Club was all giving and caring as the disadvantaged were placed in the forefront.

After more than 170 guests enjoyed a round of golf, they were treated to some touching entertainment provided by representatives from the Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore and Faith Music Centre, among the beneficiaries of the money raised from football.

The musicians, despite their handicaps, performed splendidly and raised the loudest cheers with their rendition of Home, the National Day song made popular by Kit Chan.

The golf dinner was a fitting tribute to the sponsors, who had made valuable contributions in the FWAH events held on Aug 16 and 17 at the National Stadium.

The football event brought together corporate teams, families, youth and volunteers – all joining hands in a powerful show of unity and compassion.

The 10th edition of FWAH – Singapore’s largest executive football charity tournament – was at the core of Weekend With A Heart.

The inaugural two-day community festival was held in celebration of the nation’s SG60 commemorations – an initiative that united the public, private and people sectors in a national expression of inclusion, compassion and community spirit.

FWAH, first conceived by Singapore Pools in 2012, is a cross-sector initiative that leverages sport as a force for good. Since its inception, it has mobilised more than 15,000 participants, raising $8.7 million for 57 charities and social enterprises to date.

The FWAH corporate futsal tournament, where 56 teams competed in a dynamic display of teamwork and camaraderie, was clinched by SingTel after an exciting final.

Adding to the day’s vibrancy were charity matches featuring Parliamentarians Seah Kian Peng, Jeffrey Siow and Pritam Singh and ex-national footballers like Fandi Ahmad, Baihakki Khaizan and Jeremy Chiang.

Mr David Neo, Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth as well as Senior Minister of State for Education, officiated FWAH as guest of honour.

On the second day of the festival, the momentum continued with a focus on wellness and inter-generational connection. The morning began with the Singapore Children’s Society’s annual flagship event, Walk for Our Children, which highlighted the power of everyday interactions in nurturing strong, supportive relationships that empower children and youth to thrive.

Families also came together for a family challenge, which featured relays and movement-based games designed to encourage bonding through play.

Seniors were engaged through the Golden Years programme, featuring mass workouts and performances promoting healthy and active ageing.

Mr Ong Ye Kung, Minister for Health and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies, flagged off the morning charity walk, while Mr Siow, Acting Minister for Transport and Senior Minister of State for Finance, officiated at the family challenge.

Mr Lam Chee Weng, chief executive officer of Singapore Pools, said: “What began as a football charity tournament in 2012 has grown into a national movement of compassion, inclusion and giving.

“Weekend With A Heart is a powerful reminder that when communities, corporates and causes come together, we can create lasting impact.

“As we celebrate SG60 and the 10th edition of Football With A Heart, we remain committed to building a more inclusive and caring Singapore — one partnership at a time.”

All funds raised will support seven beneficiaries, each playing a vital role in advancing inclusion, empowerment and social resilience: They are APSN Ltd, Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore, Hugs Community Services, New Hope Community Services, SportCares, Unlocking ADHD and Yong En Care Centre.