Singapore owner hits $5.1 million jackpot with filly

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Eric Koh could have raced Group 2 winner Chayan on, but option to sell is richly repaid

Chayan (James McDonald) finishing the best in the Group 2 Reisling Stakes (1,200m) at Randwick on March 7.

– Chayan went through as the last lot of the prized offering, but the Singapore-owned Group 2-winning filly made the wait worthwhile when she readjusted a number of records at the Inglis Chairman’s Sale in Sydney on May 7.

The I Am Invincible two-year-old, who won the 2026 Group 2 Reisling Stakes (1,200m) for Team Cheval’s Eric Koh and started favourite in the Group 1 Golden Slipper (1,200m), sold to Coolmore’s Tom Magnier for a staggering A$5.6 million (S$5.1 million).

It was the highest price paid for a two-year-old filly at public auction in Australia and smashed the previous Chairman’s Sale record of A$4.2 million, set by The Everest winner Bella Nipotina in 2025.

Chayan is now the second most expensive filly or mare sold at public auction in the Southern Hemisphere behind Imperatriz, who sold for A$6.6 million at the 2024 Magic Millions National Broodmare Sale.

An A$250,000 Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale purchase, Chayan was offered by Koh through the Newgate draft.

The former Singapore Turf Club steward and successful entrepreneur conceded to experiencing mixed emotions after the result.

“Unbelievable, I came here thinking maybe A$3.6 million would be tops, at best, but to go beyond four (million), beyond five (to) 5.6 is unbelievable,” he said.

“This is obviously the biggest result and achievement for myself, so I’m very happy, very satisfied but heavy-hearted to lose her.

“I’m happy for Coolmore, for Tom (Magnier) and I think she’s got huge potential ahead.”

Chayan’s racing upside was a key part of the appeal of the filly whose career to date has been overseen by Annabel and Rob Archibald.

After a second to Streisand in the Group 2 Blue Diamond Prelude (1,100m) on debut, she was down the track in the Group 1 Blue Diamond Stakes (1,200m) before returning to Sydney for the Reisling Stakes win on March 7.

That was a performance that earned Chayan a Timeform rating of 111, which is the highest awarded to any two-year-old filly to date this season in Australia.

Chayan then started as the 9-2 favourite in the Golden Slipper, in which she ran eighth, beaten a tick over four lengths by Guest House, with Koh on hand at Rosehill.

“She was favourite in the Golden Slipper, but things just didn’t pan out for her and she was still only beaten four lengths,” said Koh.

“She has so much potential and has only just started out. She’s already proven at Group 2 level, she has so much upside, being a daughter of I Am Invincible.”

On why he was prepared to sell if she held so much promise, Koh let his business acumen take over any sentimentality, saying: “I’ve been receiving several calls from interested parties wanting to buy her and then (Inglis’ international business development manager) Nicky Wong rang and said he and the Inglis team had had a meeting and felt Chayan would be very popular if she was entered at the Chairman’s Sale.

“That got me thinking that it might be the fairest way to sell her so I don’t disappoint anyone by saying no to their offer.

“I’ve been to a Chairman’s Sale before and it’s such a classy event, very reputable and one of the best sales in the world.”

Magnier confirmed that the Archibalds would remain trainers of Chayan, whom he expected to have to fight hard for at the auction ring.

“When you have a filly as highly rated and thought of as she is, you expect to have all the top people on her,” he said. “We’re delighted to get her. We’ll need a bit of luck but it’s over to Rob and Annabel now.”

Chayan was one of nine lots who sold for at least A$1 million at the Chairman’s Sale with Hellbent’s Group 1-winning daughter Benedetta the highest-priced mare of the sale at A$1.9 million.

She was bought by Yulong, who also purchased three-time Kiwi Group 1 winner Provence for A$1.8 million, Snow In May and Hazlebrook for A$1.05 million apiece, and Moldova for A$1 million.

SKY RACING WORLD