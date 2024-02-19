Singapore National Olympic Council vice-president Benedict Tan joins World Anti-Doping Agency’s foundation board

SINGAPORE – Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) vice-president Benedict Tan has been appointed to the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) Foundation Board, joining a select group of Singaporeans who hold positions in international sports organisations.

Wada was established in 1999 as an international independent agency to lead a worldwide movement for doping-free sport. Its role is to develop and coordinate anti-doping rules and policies across all sports and countries, and monitor compliance with the world anti-doping programme.

A former national sailor who won an Asian Games gold in the men’s laser in 1994, Dr Tan is the head of SingHealth Duke - NUS Sport & Exercise Medicine Centre.

In a press statement on Feb 19, he said: “Doping in sports has been and continues to be a threat to fair play and the essence of sports participation, all stakeholders, from athletes to officials have to do their part in eliminating doping. I am no exception, and am honoured to be appointed to the Wada Foundation Board.”

“This new role complements my existing position as a sports physician, chair of World Sailing’s medical commission, member of the IOC medical & scientific committee, and vice-president of SNOC.”

Dr Tan’s appointment to the 42-strong board was by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as a representative of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC).

The 56-year-old joins other ANOC representatives such as former Croatian Prime Minister Zlatko Matesa, Argentina National Olympic Committee member Santiago Lange and Poland’s ANOC Executive Council member Andrzej Krasnicki.

The board consists of president and former Poland Minister of Sport and Tourism Witold Banka, vice-president Yang Yang – who won two golds at the 2002 Winter Olympics in short track speed skating – and 20 representatives each from the Olympic Movement and public authorities.

It is the highest decision-making body within the agency and about a third of its members are active or former international athletes.