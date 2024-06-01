Singapore makes bid to host World Chess Championship

SINGAPORE – Singapore has thrown its hat into the ring in the bid to host the World Chess Championship, which is provisionally scheduled for Nov 20 to Dec 15.

On June 1, the International Chess Federation (Fide) revealed on social media that three host cities have submitted their bids for the event, which will feature China’s world champion Ding Liren going up against Indian challenger Gukesh Dommaraju.

The other two cities are India’s New Delhi and Chennai, the latter being the hometown of Gukesh.

Gukesh, 18, is the youngest challenger for the world championship title in chess history and earned his spot to face Ding by winning the 2024 Candidates Tournament in Toronto in April.

Chennai last hosted the 2013 world championship, where Norwegian challenger Magnus Carlsen dethroned home favourite and holder Viswanathan Anand.

Fide said on their website: “All three bids will be discussed at the upcoming Fide Council meeting scheduled for next week.

“The representatives of all three bids will be invited to the meeting to share more details and answer questions, the final decision will be made by the Fide Council later this month.”

The Singapore Chess Federation (SCF) had previously expressed its interest to host Fide’s marquee event on May 6.

Fide chief executive, grandmaster Emil Sutovsky, told ChessBase India that they are all “so excited” to be receiving multiple bids.

He added: “It was a moment of truth, because even till the last moment we didn’t know the number of bids that we would be receiving. We’ve got three bids, and (they are) all are very serious bids, I think it is a record number in recent history.

“All of the bids are backed by relevant guarantees and by government support as well, so these are all profound ones.”

SCF chief executive Kevin Goh previously said that the federation is consulting a few parties from the private and government sectors “to see whether a bid is feasible”.

One of the issues it needed to resolve was the US$8.5 million (S$11.5 million) hosting budget, of which US$2.5 million will be used for prize money, US$1.1 million to Fide for licensing fees and the rest for venue and organising costs.