Singapore wrap up 2023 Southeast Asia Women Basketball League with 63-51 loss to Indonesia

SINGAPORE – The Singapore women’s team were looking to close their debut at the Southeast Asia Women Basketball League (SWBL) on a high, after two defeats last week.

But they fell short, losing 63-51 to Indonesia on Sunday to finish last in the four-team tournament. Earlier they had lost 57-46 to Malaysia and were trounced 80-26 by eventual champions Thailand.

While she was not totally satisfied with the results, Singapore coach Tan Yee Nee said they had achieved their goal against 2022 champions Indonesia as they displayed their season’s best performance.

The 46-year-old said: “Ultimately, we are not professional athletes so the higher physicality of opponents makes playing difficult. It makes it hard to drive, to pass and to establish an offensive flow.

“I’m not entirely satisfied with our results but I’m glad everyone did their best. Everyone in our team deserves to wear the Singapore flag.”

She added that it was a good opportunity for the team to be exposed to international competition, saying that a few players made their debut in the tournament at Toa Payoh Sports Hall.

Guard Crystal Yeow, 22, who was one of the debutantes, said the opponents’ physicality taught her to be more aggressive, such as when being caught in a double-team defence.

The business undergraduate at the Singapore Institute of Management added: “The team did pretty well on defence and closed up in time, but the Indonesia team were making their shots.”

From tip-off, sharp shooting beyond the arc gave Indonesia a 6-0 lead. Their aggressive full-court defence resulted in multiple Singapore turnovers, which they converted into easy baskets.

But emphatic drives and pull-up jump shots from Singapore’s guards Amanda Lim and Ariel Loiter kept the possibility of a comeback alive as the first half ended with the hosts trailing 30-21.

The Indonesians regrouped in the second half, making crucial interceptions and playing tight defence. They restricted Singapore to just three points while pouring in 14, establishing a 20-point lead with three minutes left in the third quarter.

The hosts failed to mount a comeback as towering opponents Angelica Candra and Priscilla Karen dominated the boards, combining for 16 rebounds.

Despite trailing throughout, Singapore kept their spirits high, diving for loose balls as a crowd of about 300 cheered them on.

Lim and Loiter were the game’s top scorers, with 18 and 14 points respectively.

Loiter, 20, said: “All teams played really well, so we will train to be more aggressive and learn how to go up higher for a shot while still covering a drive.

“This SWBL built our bonds off the court and this has been translating on the court as well. We have been able to communicate and give feedback without taking it personally because we want the best for the team and each other.”

Lim, who has eight years of experience with the national team, said the tournament gave the side, a mix of rookies and veterans, time to get to know one another both on and off the court.

“This league is a rare opportunity for the new and old players to compete against professionals together, and is also a good chance for us to prepare for the upcoming SEA Games,” said the 27-year-old of the May 5-17 Games in Cambodia.

In Sunday’s other match, Thailand defeated Malaysia 63-52 to emerge as SWBL champions, with Indonesia and Malaysia finishing second and third respectively.