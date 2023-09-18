Singapore lawn bowler Philomena Goh claims joint-bronze at World Bowls Champion of Champions

SINGAPORE – When she found herself drawn with British opponents at last week’s World Bowls Champion of Champions tournament in Australia, Singapore’s Philomena Goh felt nervous initially.

The 64-year-old lawn bowler, who had previously played in pairs, triples or fours, was making her international debut in the singles event on the Gold Coast.

But she just focused on what she needed to do on the greens of the Robina Bowls Club. “I didn’t want to think too much about it and just concentrate on my own game, try to give them a good game. So it ended up well,” she said.

Not only did she beat players such as England’s Rebecca Moorbey, Wales’ Emma Gittins and South Africa’s Anna Christine Fourie in the opening ladder stage to finish second in her section of eight, but she also went on to defeat Australia’s top player Karen Murphy en route to a joint-third placing in the 26-strong field.

Her 5-5, 6-0, 3-3 win against Murphy in the quarter-finals was especially memorable as the 48-year-old home favourite was the 2013 champion and had also racked up multiple titles at the world championships and Commonwealth Games.

Goh said: “Beating somebody like Karen Murphy, it’s something that a lot of people dream about. By beating her means getting a medal, that made it all the more special.”

But Goh lost 5-3, 7-4 to eventual champion Anne Nunes of the United States in the semi-finals. This earned her a joint-bronze along with Malaysia’s Nurul Alyani Jamil, who lost to Guernsey’s Lucy Beere in the other semi-final.