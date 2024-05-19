Singapore kitefoiler Max Maeder flies high with second straight world title

SINGAPORE – Ahead of the Paris Olympics, Singaporean kitefoiler Max Maeder continued to exert his dominance as he claimed his second consecutive world championship title on May 19.

In the first-to-three finals of the Formula Kite World Championships in Hyeres, France, the 17-year-old needed just one race to retain his crown.

He had qualified directly for the finals with two race wins after finishing first in the opening series with 18 net points.

Italy’s Riccardo Pianosi was his closest rival on 34 points and also earned his spot in the finals, with Austria’s Valentin Bontus and Frenchman Axel Mazella filling the remaining two spots after winning their respective semi-finals.

Singapore’s reigning world champion seized the first chance to retain his crown, emerging victorious in the opening race of the finals.

He earned his maiden world title at the quadrennial World Sailing Championships in 2023, becoming the youngest winner of a world championship in any Olympic sailing class competition.

His performance in France bodes well for the 2024 Olympics, where kitefoiling will make its debut.

The teenager has been in impressive form this season, winning the Trofeo Princesa Sofia, European Championships, KiteFoil International Open Cup and the Qualified Nations Regatta at the French Olympic Week.