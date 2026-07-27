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Singapore hurdler Calvin Quek out for up to six months after tearing hamstring tendons

Calvin Quek after winning gold in the men’s 400m hurdles at the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand.

SINGAPORE – When Singapore hurdler Calvin Quek felt a “pop” in his right hamstring during the 100m heats of the Fuse Sprint meet in Tottori, Japan, on July 5, he did not think anything was amiss as there was no pain.

But, in the hotel hours later, the discomfort the 30-year-old experienced earlier soon escalated into severe pain.

A magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan the following day revealed that he had completely torn the tendons of two hamstring muscles – the biceps femoris and semitendinosus – ruling him out for three to six months.

Quek, who had a stellar 2025 that saw him claim the SEA Games men’s 400m hurdles gold to end Singapore’s 60-year wait for this title, said it was his worst injury yet.

He recalled: “I was dipping to cross the finishing line and I think I overstretched my hamstring.

“I felt this ‘pop’ feeling of the muscle, and at first, I didn’t think it was that bad... I’ve never had any major injury that would have taken me out like this.”

But after experiencing “very bad” pain and consulting two doctors, Quek underwent surgery and was ruled out of the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and the Sept 19-Oct 4 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

He added: “I was for sure disappointed... The Commonwealth Games were just three weeks away, and it sucks, it really sucks, and I would have really wanted to have at least competed at the Asian Games.

“We did the MRI, and then consulted two of the surgeons, and both said that if I want to continue in my sport, then the best course of action would be to do the surgery.

“Now I’ve just got to move forward with rehab and then start planning for 2027.”

When contacted, a Singapore Athletics spokesperson said: “Calvin’s surgery was successful, and he has begun the initial stages of his rehabilitation. While he faces a lengthy recovery, he has shown great resilience and strength.

“Singapore Athletics will continue to support him throughout his rehabilitation, and we look forward to seeing him return to competition when he is fully ready.”

Quek, who is still waiting for the surgery wound to heal, will remove the dressing on July 31. He will then begin his rehabilitation process.

He received an outpouring of get-well wishes after announcing his withdrawal from the Games in an Instagram post on July 27.

He wrote: “I would have wanted to make it to Nagoya at the very least, but what can I do about it, right? You can play only the hand you’re dealt.

“For sure there’s gonna be a whirlwind of emotions months down the road (as if there wasn’t already enough of it) but all I can do is focus on the rehab and come back stronger in 2027 with a vengeance, I guess.”

Several fellow national athletes wished him a speedy recovery.

Distance runner Soh Rui Yong said: “Brutal event. Get well soon Calvin.”

Sprinter Elizabeth-Ann Tan sent a flexed-bicep emoji to show her support.

Quek, who was awarded the spexScholarship in April 2026, had been steadily improving over the years.

It started with the goal of breaking the 400m hurdles national record, which he first achieved in 2022, as he became the first Singaporean to dip below the 52-second mark.

He then continued to lower his timings, going under 51sec and then sub-50 in August 2025.

Quek also finished on the SEA Games podium for the 400m hurdles twice – in Hanoi in 2022 and in Phnom Penh in 2023 – before his historic success in Thailand in 2025.

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