Singapore golfer Sydnie Ng, 12, wins girls’ age-group title at FCG Callaway World Championship

SINGAPORE – Singapore golfer Sydnie Ng has her grandfather to thank for her recent triumph at the Future Champions Golf (FCG) World Championship in California.

Her accidental start in the sport began when she was six, during one of her family’s weekly trips to Seletar Country Club.

They would go there to meet Sydnie’s grandfather for dinner and one Saturday, they had difficulty locating him, only to find him at the driving range.

Watching her grandfather practising at the range piqued Sydnie’s interest and she begged her mother to get a coach for her.

It took six months of convincing, but that did not stop young Sydnie from pursuing the sport. During this period, she used her grandfather’s six-iron, which he tried to get fitted for her although it was still too long for her.

The long club was upgraded to a US Kids Golf set and her love for the sport only grew stronger from there.

On Wednesday, the 12-year-old scored the biggest win of her fledging career in the girls’ 11-12 category of the FCG World Championship as she carded a 19-under 203 total to top the 42-strong field, ahead of American Victoria Feng (204) and Thai Jadar Kiatphonsiri (205).

Sydnie said: “It felt good to be able to win FCG worlds because I achieved a new milestone, I crossed over another hurdle. Winning is always my goal but I just wanted to enjoy the process because playing in a championship flight with many strong players is not easy so I just wanted to do my best.”

At the Westin Mission Hills Resort in Rancho Mirage on Wednesday, the St Margaret’s Primary School pupil went into the final round second on the leaderboard but endured a rough start as she mixed two bogeys with two birdies in the opening five holes.

Although slightly shaken, she reminded herself that she had been in similar positions before, and it was not the end of the round yet.

Then came a birdie on the par-4 16th hole, which saw Sydnie go a stroke ahead of her competitors.

She said: “I just told myself if I gave myself a chance to make the birdie putt, I would be able to give myself the opportunity to win the tournament.

“That’s what I did and after that I just told myself don’t slump, just keep yourself going.”

Sydnie closed out the round with two more birdies to finish the day with a six-under 68, but the victory was not confirmed as other golfers were still out on the course.