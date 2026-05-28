Singapore golfer Shannon Tan included in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia list

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After a stellar 2025 season, Singaporean pro golfer Shannon Tan finds herself in Forbes' 30 Under 30 Asia list.

SINGAPORE – Singaporean golfer Shannon Tan has been named in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia list for 2026, which was released on May 28.

The annual list features 300 young entrepreneurs, leaders and innovators across the Asia-Pacific region – all under the age of 30 – who are pushing the boundaries in their respective fields.

The honorees were selected across 10 categories, including the arts, social impact, consumer technology, and entertainment and sports.

In a write-up on its website, Forbes noted that the pro golfer became the first Singaporean to win the Order of Merit title on the Ladies European Tour (LET) in 2025 and listed her other achievements such as representing Singapore at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

The 22-year-old joins other South-east Asian athletes on the list such as the Philippines’ tennis starlet Alexandra Eala, who has risen to No. 37 in the world rankings at the age of 21, and Thailand’s former badminton world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn, 25.

Japanese baseballer Yoshinobu Yamamoto, 27, who was named the World Series’ Most Valuable Player after starring in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2025 title triumph, was also included along with golfer Minjee Lee, 30, and 18-year-old sprinter Gout Gout, both of Australia.

Key to Tan’s capture of the Order of Merit title in 2025 was her consistency throughout the season, which stretched from February to November. Besides winning the German Masters and Indian Open, she also placed in the top 10 on six other occasions in 23 events.

She also competed in the Amundi Evian Championship, where she tied for 59th place, and was tied-40th at the Women’s British Open.

At the Wistron Ladies Open in Taiwan last October, Tan also surpassed the $1 million mark in career earnings with a joint-44th finish – just two years after turning professional.

For her accomplishments, Tan was named The Straits Times Athlete of the Year 2025 on April 4, ahead of sprint queen Shanti Pereira, seven-gold Paralympic swimming champion Yip Pin Xiu, pool ace Aloysius Yapp, swimmer Letitia Sim and bowler New Hui Fen.

Pereira herself also featured on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia list in 2024, joining other Singaporean athletes such as Olympic gold medallist and former swimmer Joseph Schooling (2017), Yip (2018), three-time silat world champion Sheik Farhan (2021) and former badminton world champion Loh Kean Yew (2022).

Other Singaporeans on the 2026 list include singer Iman Fandi, actress-singer Nathania Ong, and Regine Sum, founder of Singapore-based cookie brand Nasty Cookie.

The list of 300 honorees were selected after close to 4,000 candidates were evaluated by the Forbes Asia team and a panel of experts, including 30 Under 30 alumni from various sectors.

It features a diverse set of honorees, with 18 countries and territories represented across the Asia-Pacific region.

India has the most entries at 78, followed by China (46), Australia (38) and Japan (32). Indonesia, Singapore and South Korea have 18 each.