Singapore golfer Inez Ng finishes joint-fourth at the Espirito Santo Trophy

SINGAPORE – Singapore golfer Inez Ng finished joint-fourth in the individual rankings at the Espirito Santo Trophy on Saturday, among a field that included eight of the world’s top 10 players in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

Ng, 20, carded a nine-under 279 total at the World Team Amateur Championships in Abu Dhabi, four strokes behind low individual scorer Hsu Huai-Chien from Chinese Taipei.

Spain’s Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio (277) and South Korean Seo Kyo-rim (278) were second and third respectively, with New Zealand’s Fiona Xu, India’s Avani Prashanth and England’s Lottie Woad tied with Ng for fourth.

Singapore Golf Association (SGA) general manager Joshua Ho said: “The performance by Inez is really commendable. Not only did she record Singapore’s best-ever finish at the event, she placed higher than several of the world’s top ten amateur golfers including the world No. 1 (Swede Ingrid Lindblad who was 24th).

“This performance is a testament to her hard work and strong support system. I believe she has also benefitted from the experience she has gained over the past six or seven years since she has been in the SGA squad, where she had several opportunities to compete at international competitions.”

Ng opened the tournament at Abu Dhabi Golf Club’s National Course with an even-par 72, before posting 70, 68, 69 in the next three rounds.

The University of North Carolina undergraduate was also part of the Singapore team with Aloysa Atienza and Chen Xingtong that finished 20th with a three-over 579 total to record the Republic’s best showing at the competition.