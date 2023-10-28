Singapore end 16-year wait to claim third netball Nations Cup title

SINGAPORE – A new era of Singapore netball arrived on Saturday as a young team filled with potential delivered a championship performance at the Mirxes Nations Cup.

The Republic, facing a Papua New Guinea side they had lost 52-50 in the tournament opener, got their revenge as they prevailed 59-56 against the same opponents in the final at the OCBC Arena.

This was Singapore’s third title but first since the 2007 edition. They also won the inaugural competition in 2006.

Goalshooter Amandeep Chahal said the victory will hold “a special place in my heart”. The 23-year-old, who converted 44 of 50 goal attempts, added: “I think the coaches have done a really good job bringing up the developmental team and prepared us really well.

“The younger players have also been to the World Cup and are a lot better than they were two years ago. We are a newer, younger generation that have been brought up to represent Singapore.”

She was one of four players in the starting line-up age 24 and under. The other three are 27. The changing of the guard for the national team was also emphasised by Charmaine Soh, 32, announcing her international retirement following the tournament’s conclusion.

Goalkeeper Jamie Lim, 23, credited the guidance of veterans like Soh who shaped them into better players.

She added: “We definitely want to continue to be up there, not just in Asia but also to get to the world stage and show them who we are as a Singapore team.

“This (title) is amazing to us, like we know we can do it but this just helps us to kick off which really tells us we can push ourselves even further”

The opening 15 minutes were nervy and close as the Papuans ended the quarter with an 18-16 lead. But the hosts kept their composure and changed the momentum of the match during a four-minute spell in the second period.

They scored seven points in succession and went into half-time with a 35-26 advantage. After three quarters, they widened the gap to 48-37 and despite a late fightback from the visitors (outscoring Singapore 19-11 in the final quarter), held on to prevail.

Singapore head coach Annette Bishop, who clinched her first title since taking charge in 2019, lauded her players for the win.