Singapore drawn with Malaysia and Laos in Group A of AFF Women’s Cup

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Lionesses captain Siti Rosnani Azman (left) is relishing the test that awaits Singapore at the AFF Women's Cup.

SINGAPORE – The Lionesses are looking forward to testing themselves at the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Cup, after receiving a mixed draw for the July 10-22 tournament in Malaysia.

At the draw ceremony that took place at the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) headquarters in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, on June 22, world No. 151 Singapore were placed in Group A alongside 95th-ranked Malaysia and Laos (117th).

Reigning champions Indonesia (110th), Cambodia (113rd) and Timor Leste (158th) were drawn into Group B, the other group in the six-team tournament to be played at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium.

After a single round-robin group stage, the top two sides from each group will progress to the semi-finals. The finalists and winners of the third-place play-off will then qualify for the Asean Women’s Championship.

Captain Siti Rosnani Azman said: “It has been a while since we last played Malaysia, so it will be a good fight to see where we are at.

“As for Laos, we will not take them lightly even though we beat them in the last AFF qualifiers – a lot can change, so we are going to prepare well and go in with a strong mentality and mindset, and go for the win.”

It will be a tough match-up against Malaysia, whom Singapore have beaten only once in their last seven encounters over the past 19 years.

The Lionesses’ last win over their Causeway rivals was a 1-0 victory at an Asian Cup qualifier in 2007.

Since then, Malaysia have prevailed in their subsequent meetings, except for a goalless draw when they last met at the 2022 AFF Women’s Championship.

The Republic have a better track record against Laos, whom they have beaten three times out of their four encounters since 2011.

This is the Lionesses’ first major test under new Japanese coach Mihoko Ishida, who took over from Moroccan Karim Bencherifa in April.

In preparation for the tournament, where Ishida is eyeing a place in the final, the team played two friendlies in Bandung earlier in June, claiming a 2-0 victory over hosts Indonesia before losing 5-0 to Cambodia.

Ishida said those friendlies provided them with important learning experiences, adding: “We will review these lessons together as a team, address the challenges we encountered, and use them to strengthen our preparation for the AFF Women’s Cup.”

At the last edition of the competition in 2024, the Republic finished third after beating Timor Leste 1-0 in the third-place play-off to snag the final qualifying berth for the 2025 Asean Women’s Championship.

They did not take part in the tournament, however, pulling out of the competition two months before it began, with the Football Association of Singapore citing “overlapping fixtures, team readiness and our broader commitment to key Asian Football Confederation competitions” as the main reasons for their withdrawal.

The Lionesses’ schedule then had also included the Under-20 Asian Cup qualifiers, which clashed with the Asean tournament.

Timor Leste then took their place, joining AFF Women’s Cup champions Indonesia, runners-up Cambodia and the region’s higher-ranked sides Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, the Philippines and Australia Under-23s, who were crowned champions.

The AFF Women’s Cup was introduced two years ago as the qualifying tournament for the Asean Women’s Championship, which was formerly known as the AFF Women’s Championship.