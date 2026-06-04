Singapore distance runner Shaun Goh turns full-time as he seeks to better himself

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SINGAPORE – Growing up, Shaun Goh dreamed of becoming a professional athlete. While he had hoped to make it as a basketball player, the opportunity never materialised, leading him to take up running instead.

The middle distance runner, who is the national record holder for both the 5km and 10km road categories, was given an opportunity to become a full-time athlete in late 2025, when he was approached by sports management company Betterment Sports.

The 29-year-old said it was a “definite yes” when he heard about the offer and signed a two-year contract in February.

Goh, who became the first athlete under Betterment’s Professional Athlete Scheme, said: “It was not about whether I want to do this, but rather how can I make this happen right now.

“It was a childhood dream come true, so when someone offers you the chance to be a professional athlete… And you know there’s the saying that when you do something that you love, it doesn’t feel like work, so this is the chance for me to do that.”

Goh, who previously worked as an information security analyst, admitted that the move “might not be the most financially savvy” for his career trajectory, but believes it is a “privilege” to pursue this.

“People might think there is more pressure now, but I don’t feel more pressure when I race… I feel more prepared, more ready now, because when I was working full-time previously, I sometimes had to race under sub-optimal conditions,” added Goh.

“I can train properly and feel more ready at the start line, I feel more confident and I feel like I’m entering a fight with all my weapons with me now.”

Under the deal, Goh receives a monthly salary, with full employment benefits such as health insurance and performance bonuses.

Betterment Sports, which also manages his image rights, has also brought on a sponsor in financial institution Embed Financial Group Holdings (EFGH), which will provide Goh with additional funding and support.

Betterment Sports founder Leon Lai said they are committed to strengthening Singapore’s sporting ecosystem and “giving our athletes a chance to dream”.

He added: “Ability might be important, but so is character, attitude and drive. I’ve known Shaun for the past couple of years, and he has always impressed me with his single mindedness, and his determination to be the best version of himself.

“We want him to have peace of mind, and have fun. Success shouldn’t just be measured by personal bests and medals, but by leaving it all out on the track and on the road and knowing that you have done your best and can step out with no regrets.”

Lai believes there are “many gems in South-east Asia” and says his firm will be scouting not only Singaporean athletes, but also talent from across the region.

Other national track athletes such as sprinters Shanti Pereira and Marc Louis, distance runner Keane Ko and hurdler Kerstin Ong are also pursuing sports full-time.

Looking ahead, Goh hopes to lower his timings. He took a significant step towards that goal on May 30, clocking 14min 45.29sec in the 5,000m at the Puma Nitro Lange Laufnacht meet in Germany to shave 10 seconds off his previous best.

That leaves him just over a second shy of Soh Rui Yong’s national record of 14:44.21, which was set in 2021.

Goh is also considering competing in the Singapore Marathon at the end of the year and has set his sights on a podium finish at the 2027 SEA Games. At the 2025 edition, he placed seventh in the 5,000m and eighth in the 10,000m.

He added: “Right now our training is for the long term, which is for next year’s SEA Games, and my goal every year is as long as I’m going forward, I think that’s a win, and eventually I’ll get close to the marks that I need to get (for the Asian Games).”