Singapore defeat hosts Hong Kong to retain Asian netball crown

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The Singapore Vandas during their 82-54 semi-final victory over Sri Lanka on Aug 14 which set up their final clash with hosts Hong Kong.

SINGAPORE –The Singapore Vandas retained their Asian Netball Championship crown on Aug 15 after a 57-33 win over hosts Hong Kong.

In the final held at the Kai Tak Sports Park, where the hosts were backed by a passionate home support, Singapore dominated proceedings to secure their first back-to-back Asian titles since victories in 2012 and 2014.

World No. 23 Singapore had arrived at the biennial continental competition as defending champions, after ending a 10-year wait for the title in 2024.

The top two finishers in Hong Kong also qualified for the 2027 Netball World Cup in Sydney, a feat that Singapore achieved on Aug 14, following the 82-54 win over Sri Lanka in the semi-finals. In the other semi-final, Hong Kong, who are ranked 34th in the world, had secured a 51-47 upset victory over Malaysia.

During a round-robin match between these finalists on Aug 10, it was Hong Kong who held a 25-20 half-time lead although Singapore came back to clinch a 53-40 victory then.

This time, the Republic lived up to their favourites tag from the get-go, as they took a 23-10 lead after the first quarter and then a 32-20 advantage at half-time. After the break, Singapore added 16 more points to end the third quarter 48-26 up before more clinical shooting saw them win 57-33.

The Vandas kicked off their title defence in style with an emphatic 81-19 win against the Maldives on Aug 8, before a 62-51 win against Sri Lanka on Singapore’s National Day on Aug 9. A day later, they saw off Hong Kong before their winning run came to an end against Malaysia who handed them a 52-46 defeat on Aug 11.

Singapore recovered with an 87-31 win over India on Aug 12 to finish second in the six-team round-robin stage and advance as one of the top four teams before convincing wins in the semis and the final.

Full report to come.