Singapore Cycling Federation launches National Cycling Esport Championships

SINGAPORE – Cycling enthusiasts who want to ride without having to brave the scorching sun or torrential rain will have more competitions to look forward to from May 31.
In line with global governing body Union Cycliste Internationale’s agenda to develop cycling e-sport, the Singapore Cycling Federation launched the indoor National Cycling Esport Championships on May 17 at the National Youth Sport Institute.
Comprising both individual and team categories, the championshps will be held at two facilities – HQ Foundry at 22 New Industrial Road and Virtual Cycling Singapore (VSG) at YMCA Orchard.
Expressing excitement to add to its calendar of road and mountain bike events, SCF high performance director Shayne Bannan said: “I’m hoping that this will really stimulate the cycling community and get people involved that aren’t necessarily keen to race out there in the elements on the road.”
The individual championships will take place at VSG at their Orchard Road location from May 31 to Sept 24. It comprises five race series – scratch, points, elimination, individual time trial and king and queen of the mountain.
VSG technology and operations lead Miguel Pacheco said its focus is to “get people on the bikes”, adding: “We are trying to be in tandem with HQ Foundry and aligning ourselves to SCF’s event calendar.”
The team series will be held at HQ Foundry and start with monthly activities from June 11.
HQ Foundry’s founder Samuel Koh feels that cycling e-sport would be an attractive option in Singapore, compared to places like Australia where cyclists have more options for outdoor rides.
He said: “I see that, especially for Singapore, where the concern for safety is high in the minds of a lot of parents and we are probably more fortunate in a sense (in terms of infrastructure), Singapore would be more conducive for e-sport development.”
Delvin Lee, an avid cyclist, feels that the indoor championships would be beneficial to the community as outdoor cycling options are limited in Singapore.
He said: “We ride on trainers during the rainy season so Zwift is not new to us, but in Singapore such initiatives are pretty new, especially if they have a venue and races focusing on the e-sports element of cycling.
“The places where we can cycle (outdoors) are so limited, especially during the rainy season, so having such an initiative would encourage more people to pick up indoor cycling.”
SCF president Hing Siong Chen is hoping that cycling e-sports can take root in primary and secondary schools.
He said: “Schools are where we need to go, many different schools will be interested in this programme and they can spearhead towards a school national championships that could be held within the next year or so.
“I think if this programme can take off, e-sport cycling will be a big sport in Singapore and now that we know it’s already a UCI event, it’s probably going to go towards the SEA Games, Asian Games or Olympics, so there’s a bright future for it.”