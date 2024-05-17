Singapore Cycling Federation launches National Cycling Esport Championships

SINGAPORE – Cycling enthusiasts who want to ride without having to brave the scorching sun or torrential rain will have more competitions to look forward to from May 31.

In line with global governing body Union Cycliste Internationale’s agenda to develop cycling e-sport, the Singapore Cycling Federation launched the indoor National Cycling Esport Championships on May 17 at the National Youth Sport Institute.

Comprising both individual and team categories, the championshps will be held at two facilities – HQ Foundry at 22 New Industrial Road and Virtual Cycling Singapore (VSG) at YMCA Orchard.

Expressing excitement to add to its calendar of road and mountain bike events, SCF high performance director Shayne Bannan said: “I’m hoping that this will really stimulate the cycling community and get people involved that aren’t necessarily keen to race out there in the elements on the road.”

The individual championships will take place at VSG at their Orchard Road location from May 31 to Sept 24. It comprises five race series – scratch, points, elimination, individual time trial and king and queen of the mountain.

VSG technology and operations lead Miguel Pacheco said its focus is to “get people on the bikes”, adding: “We are trying to be in tandem with HQ Foundry and aligning ourselves to SCF’s event calendar.”

The team series will be held at HQ Foundry and start with monthly activities from June 11.