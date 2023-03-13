Singapore clinch six medals at World Para Athletics Grand Prix stop in Marrakech

SINGAPORE – Singapore captured six medals (three gold, two silver and a bronze) at the recently-concluded World Para Athletics (WPA) Grand Prix stop in Marrakech, Morocco, finishing 10th out of 33 countries.

The March 9-11 event was the third leg of the WPA Grand Prix 2023.

James Ethan Ang won the T13/47 200m in 23.09 seconds last Friday and a silver in the T13 100m a day earlier in a time of 11.56sec, with Samba Coulibaly of Mali taking the gold in 11.49sec. The 21-year-old Singaporean, who is visually impaired, broke national records in both categories.

This was his second Grand Prix outing, having debuted at the Dubai meet in February, where he was third in the T13 400m.

Singapore’s other gold medallists were Maisarah Mohamed Hassan, 25, (T35/36 women’s 100m) and Muhammad Diroy Noordin, 31, (F40/41 men’s shot put) while Lionel Toh, 24, clinched a silver in the T37 100m and a bronze in the T35/36/37/38/46/47 200m.