Singapore Chess Federation eyes medals in all eight SEA Games events, including two new variants

SINGAPORE – Despite finishing behind Vietnam’s Le Tuan Minh at the recent Asian Mind Sports Festival at Suntec City Convention Centre, Singapore’s top-ranked chess player Tin Jingyao fancies his chances of a gold medal at the Dec 9-20 SEA Games in Thailand.

While there were five events in international chess for each gender at the Vietnam Games in 2022 – the last time chess featured at the biennial meet – only the rapid double event will be contested this time around and Tin believes this could give other teams a chance.

“I think our opposition is very tough, especially the Vietnamese players we played against in the recent Asian Mind Sports Festival,” the 25-year-old grandmaster said at a SEA Games media event at the Singapore Chess Federation’s (SCF) office at Bishan Community Club on Nov 22.

“But I think we stand a real chance, because in the actual event we only play one game against each other and in a single game anything can happen,” added Tin, who will be partnering 18-year-old grandmaster Siddharth Jagadeesh.

In the rapid double event, match points are calculated based on the average of both players’ scores.

At the Nov 13-15 Asian Mind Sports Festival, Tin won bronze medals in the rapid and blitz individual events, with Vietnam’s Minh clinching the gold for both.

Tin had lost to Minh in the blitz and drew with him in the rapid event, in which Indonesia’s Susanto Megaranto won the silver.

“Personally, I enjoy team events more than individual events,” added Tin.

“I actually think it’s less stressful because you have a teammate to rely on as well , and chess is sometimes a bit of a lonely game because you play by yourself, but in team events, there’s much more atmosphere and team spirit, which I really like .”

National chess players Siddharth Jagadeesh and Tin Jingyao preparing for the 2025 SEA Games. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

SCF chief executive Kevin Goh is optimistic about their chances at the biennial Games.

Goh, who is eyeing a medal in all eight events, said: “I think for the two boys Jingyao and Sid, they are confident and they will be targeting to bring home the gold and we are working towards that.

“But of course, I know that the other contingents are also strong. They are training every day and many of them are full-time professionals, while our players are working adults or students, so we just manage however we can.”

Siddharth, who will be making his Games debut as part of the 14-strong squad, believes that while there is more pressure in a team event because one’s result affects not only oneself, it is “also more rewarding”.

Singapore will also be represented by woman grandmaster Gong Qianyun and woman candidate master Leah Rice in the women’s rapid double.

At the Vietnam Games, Tin took home a silver and two bronzes, while Gong claimed one silver and one bronze. The hosts racked up seven gold medals.

Gong also won the Republic’s only chess gold medal in the 2019 edition in the Philippines.

There will be two new variants of chess at the upcoming Games – Makruk (Thai chess) and Asean chess.

While they share some similarities with international chess, they are deemed “less explosive”, as they do not have pieces such as the queen and bishop, which have long-range capabilities.

In February, the SCF sent out an invitation, seeking players to try out for these variants and several retired international chess players took up the challenge.

FIDE master Jarred Neubronner, who had stopped playing competitive chess after enlisting for national service nearly 10 years ago, was one of them.

He said: “It has always been my dream to compete for Singapore, although I was never able to qualify and had retired from competitive chess almost a decade ago, thinking it would never happen.

“So when SCF posted on its social media channels at the beginning of the year inviting players to express interest for these SEA Games variants, I decided to give it a shot without expecting much.”

At a pre-SEA Games test event held in Penang in July, the 33-year-old clinched gold in the men’s Makruk standard event, with fellow debutante Sara-Ann Ang claiming a silver in the women’s category.

Despite their achievements, Neubronner says that they will not be reading too much into the results, adding: “I hope we can medal in the events that we are taking part in. Thailand will be the clear favourites in all Makruk events, so medals of any colour will be great.”

Ang, 29, said her silver was “definitely a much-needed confidence boost” as many of them were playing at a Makruk tournament for the first time with many international opponents.

Goh himself will also be making a comeback after winning three bronzes from the 2003 and 2005 editions.

“I wasn’t supposed to play. It was because there are so many variants and so many events and the team needed more people, so I have to come in and support them,” said the 42-year-old grandmaster.

“2003 was the first time that chess was featured in the Games, so when we were there, we were super excited and we brought home some medals.

“Now, I’m the old guy in the team. It still feels the same way. I’m still excited and will always be proud to represent the Singapore team.

“ This year, we are sending the biggest contingent and we are optimistic. We have been training quite hard for the last four to five months and we want to set medal targets in all of the eight events, and I think we have realistic chances of medalling in all eight.”