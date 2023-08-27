Singapore capture record six golds at Asian Junior Wushu Championships

SINGAPORE – Lucas Teo loved watching kung fu movies while growing up. Since the age of six, he was intrigued by the acrobatic action on-screen and wondered how it was like to try to perform the moves in his own room.

Seven years on, what began as a recreational pursuit is now a serious one. The 13-year-old was part of Singapore’s 14-member squad that returned from the recent Asian Junior Wushu Championships in Macau with a record haul, amassing six gold, four silver and eight bronze medals to surpass the previous best of five golds in 2019.

The winners included Lucas, Kassandra Ong, 17, Chua Xin Yun, 15, Cholene Aw, 14, Tan Hui En and Aaron Lim, both 10. The latter two were the youngest in the travelling squad. The Aug 15-20 competition was split into three age-group categories, C for 8-11, B for 12-14 and A for 15-18.

Speaking at the Singapore Wushu Dragon and Lion Dance Federation headquarters in Bedok North on Friday, Lucas said: “I was really inspired by the moves in the kung fu movies as they were very cool.

“After watching the movies, I tried to imitate the moves at home like kicking, and my parents saw that. So they signed me up for wushu.”

The gunshu (cudgel) gold medallist had participated in the National School Games (NSG) while in primary school. That was when he started taking wushu more seriously.

He said: “At the start I was just having fun and I really enjoyed it. But when I was eight or nine, I realised that in competitions like NSG, I was doing quite well for my age.

“That was what got me motivated to represent Singapore as I found the target reachable.”

Lucas was brought into the national junior team when he was 10. However, his journey was not all smooth sailing. He suffered a hamstring injury at the end of 2021 which hampered his ability to perform certain movements like flying kicks.

He added: “I was more frustrated after (the injury) because I haven’t done certain movements for a long time and my performance became a lot worse. I just kept on practising to get back to what it was (before the injury).”