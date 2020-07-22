Singapore Bowling Federation raises almost $40,000 for Autism Resource Centre

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Bowling Federation (SBF) has raised almost $40,000 for the Autism Resource Centre (Singapore) through its Bowling Cares and 20 Strikes Challenge.

National coaches and keglers, including the likes of SEA Games champions New Hui Fen, Shayna Ng, Bernice Lim and sisters Cherie and Daphne Tan, set out to complete 20 strikes in 20 minutes.

Their attempts were filmed and posted on the association's Facebook page with links provided to encourage the local community to help raise money for the charity.

The project is part of A Very Special Walk (AVSW), the signature fundraising event of Autism Resource Centre (Singapore), which this year is being done virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There are three categories - the 20km Run, 20,000 steps walk and 20 special challenge.

Sign-up fees for AVSW 2020 are $20 and is until Saturday (July 25). Donations directly to the cause is until Aug 31.

More information can be found here.