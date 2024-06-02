Singapore bowler Cherie Tan clinches fifth PWBA title with BowlTV Classic win

SINGAPORE – For the second time in a week, national bowler Cherie Tan found herself in a familiar position at the Smyrna Bowling Centre in Tennessee, United States.

At the Professional Women’s Bowling Association (PWBA) BowlTV Classic on June 1, Tan was once again the top seed entering the stepladder final, just two days after doing so at the Greater Nashville Classic.

But, while the title slipped out of her grasp on May 30 after a defeat by Malaysia’s Sin Li Jane, Tan did not let history repeat itself as she secured the BowlTV Classic crown with a 269-206 win over compatriot New Hui Fen in the final.

Tan, who had also won this competition in 2022, said: “It always feels good to come off with a title, especially after I came so close to it two days ago. I have been bowling great and making shots consistently, which I think helped me to win the title.”

The 36-year-old had topped the 95-strong qualifying field with a 2,746 pinfall total over 12 games, before topping the match-play round with an 8-4 win-loss record and a 5,674 pinfall total.

New, who was just 207 pinfalls behind with a 7-5 match-play record, entered the five-bowler stepladder finals as the second seed. She then beat American Bryanna Cote 255-181 to set up an all-Singaporean final.

Keeping her focus against her teammate, Tan prevailed to take home the US$10,000 (S$13,500) top prize.

She said: “We have been competing against each other a couple of times but I don’t think the opponent is the main focus.

“We can only control the shots we make and that was my mindset going into the match – to focus on making good shots.”

While she missed out on the title, New felt she still gained as she got acquainted with the new balls that she had just acquired.

The 32-year-old said: “I felt I bowled consistently well throughout each block – keeping things simple helped me make sharper decisions.

“I’ve learnt a lot about the new balls I’ve gotten and I feel I know where they line up against the rest of my arsenal. My physical game is good when I feel relaxed and keeping my pre-shot routine helps with that.”

Tan’s victory in Tennessee is her fifth on the PWBA Tour, which she believes has helped raise her game.

She said: “It’s a really special environment whereby the best women are competing against each other every week on different lanes and patterns. The learning curve is steep which aids our growth.”

Singapore Bowling Federation technical director Jason Yeong-Nathan attributed Tan and New’s showing at the BowlTV Classic to their unrelenting quest for excellence.

He said: “They bowled consistently throughout the 24 games... The key to them bowling so well is due to their attitude and a growth mindset, always seeking ways to improve their game after each competition. Something that people don’t see is their hard work at training on and off the lanes.”

He was also happy with how the Singaporean bowlers did as a whole. Shayna Ng finished 16th, while Daphne Tan was joint-51st.

Cherie, Ng and New will be involved in the June 2-3 Music City Classic, the final tournament of the PWBA Classic Series – Nashville, which started off with the Greater Nashville and BowlTV Classics.

Yeong-Nathan said: “We have been working on their game constantly and I am happy with what I am seeing from all four of them.”