Singapore biggest football charity event raises record $1 million; returns after three-year hiatus

SINGAPORE - Football With a Heart, Singapore’s biggest executive football fundraiser, returned for a seventh edition after a three-year Covid-induced hiatus to raise a record amount of just over $1 million ($1,051,000) for social beneficiaries.

Hosted at Our Tampines Hub on Saturday, over 40 corporate teams fielded their employees in the five-aside tournament featuring the likes of ex-national players Noor Ali and Lim Tong Hai alongside Parliamentarians like Tan Chuan-Jin and Seah Kian Peng.

Inaugurated in 2012, the event has raised more than $5 million in total for 45 unique charities and social enterprises and is co-organised by Singapore Pools (Private) Limited, the Football Association of Singapore and Sport Singapore.

FWAH is Singapore’s first charity event set up as a partnership between private and public sectors to raise funds for beneficiaries including GreenSG Collab, Filos Community Services and Heartware Network.

Speaking after the event, Dr Foo Fung Fong, executive director of Filos Community Services said: “Filos works to building resilience in our families and empowering the children and youth through academic support and enrichment programmes.

“Your $50 goes a long way in supporting a child through monthly tuition, and $250 assists a needy family with their daily necessities for three months.”