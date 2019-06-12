Singapore Athletics to appoint Malik Aljunied as its new executive director from July 1

SINGAPORE - Singapore Athletics (SA) announced on Wednesday (June 12) that it has appointed former national hurdler Malik Aljunied as its new executive director from July 1.

The 51-year-old is a familiar figure in the athletics fraternity and will be seconded to SA from the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) for a period of three years.

SA president Tang Weng Fei said: "Malik has been involved with athletics for a very long time. As a former hurdler, coach and sports administrator, he has held important roles within our fraternity and understands our aspirations.

"I am happy that he has yet again accepted the calling to lead SA as its executive director. I am confident that he will help us - the athletes, coaches, officials, fans and the entire athletic community, to aim higher, faster and further.

"I would like to thank the SNOC for allowing Malik to join us."

Malik's stint with SA will be his second. He was with the SA's coaching & development department from 1996 to 1997.

He also served as a head of department with the Ministry of Education and was most recently with Sport Singapore as the deputy director of character & leadership development under CoachSG, before joining SNOC.

"I am grateful for this privilege to serve the athletics fraternity as SA's executive director. I aim to bring enhanced professionalism and governance to SA and the fraternity," he said.

"Together with our stakeholders and the athletics community, I will operationalise SA's mandate of being athlete-centric and coach-driven.

"I believe athletics is the foundation for all sports and has the inherent quality to engage all ages, gender, race and ability. From recreational to elite, SA will serve all to enjoy this magnificent sport."

He will act as replacement for SA's previous general manager Yip Ren Kai who left in March.

Malik will relinquish his role as SA's vice-president (training and selection) to current honorary secretary Ang Peng Siong. Eric Song, who is currently the assistant honorary secretary, will step up as honorary secretary.

The management committee member position vacated by Malik will be filled up by veteran sports administrator Dr Ho Mun Wai, who will be co-opted with effect from July 1.

These changes will be in place until the next election for office bearers in 2020.

Ho held several portfolios with Sport Singapore from 2005 to 2009 and was the chef-de- mission for Team Singapore at the Asian Indoor Games in Macau in 2007.

He has also served as a member in the management, selection and appeals committees of several National Sports Associations.