Singapore Aquatics reveals long-term plans as it looks ahead to 2029 SEA Games and 2032 Olympics

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The Singapore squad celebrating their triumph at the U-18 Asian Water Polo Championships in Malaysia in March.

SINGAPORE – A training stint in Australia earlier in 2026 played a key role in the Singapore men’s youth team’s maiden title triumph at the Asian Under-18 Water Polo Championships in March, when they stunned the likes of China and South Korea.

The Australian stint was part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between Singapore Aquatics (SAQ) and Water Polo Australia in late 2025, and similar stints are in the works to provide more development opportunities for Singapore’s junior national teams.

The MOU is just part of SAQ’s efforts to lift the performances of all aquatic disciplines ahead of the 2029 SEA Games in home waters and the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane, it announced at the Raffles City Convention Centre on May 9, ahead of the Singapore Aquatics Gala & Fundraising Dinner 2026.

Other initiatives include the enhancement of resources and facilities, comprehensive training opportunities, and sport science upgrades.

To increase playing opportunities, SAQ will work with Water Polo Australia to include Singapore teams in the Australian Water Polo League in 2027 and 2028, and organise regular competitions between both sides.

The senior water polo teams have also benefited from a programme called the Enhanced Training Scheme, which has allowed them to train full-time in preparation for major competitions such as the 2025 SEA Games.

In addition to increased training volume, the scheme also enables greater access to international competitions and stronger sparring opportunities.

The Republic’s artistic swimmers will also be boosted by the arrival of Takako Nakajima as national development coach, marking the first time an Olympic-level coach is involved in the youth artistic swimming teams.

Takako, whose previous roles include coaching the Japan and Austria national teams, will build the next generation of athletes, with a focus on winning gold at the 2029 SEA Games.

Diving will also be boosted with the number of dryland facilities for the sport set to be increased from one to four within the next two years.

A dryland facility is a non-pool training environment for divers, with equipment such as trampolines, diving boards and foam pits that can be used to simulate diving movements. It provides a safe space for divers to practise their routines before performing them in the water.

There is currently one such facility at the OCBC Aquatic Centre, with two more slated to open in 2026 and another in 2027.

The second Singapore Aquatics Hall of Fame induction, which honours individuals whose achievements and contributions have significantly shaped the growth of aquatic sports in Singapore, will also be held on May 9.

The inductees are former national swimmers Tay Chin Joo, Tan Thuan Heng and Alex Chan, water polo player Eric Yeo, divers Nora Tay and Hui Peng Seng, former national swimming coach Chan Ah Kow, and ex-official, the late Woon Sui Kut who was known as the “Father of Swimming” having served as the secretary general of the national swimming body from 1965 to 1999.

The 1966 men’s water polo side who won Asian Games silver that year will also be inducted.