Singapore Aquatics over 85 years

1939: A new era for aquatics

Recognising the need to bring aquatic sport in Singapore under one central body, Chinese Swimming Club swimming committee chairman Lim Fong Lim starts the Singapore Amateur Swimming Association along with the Singapore Swimming Club and the Young Men’s Christian Association.

1951: First major Games medals

Freestyle specialist Neo Chwee Kok wins the first gold in Asiad history and snags four titles over 400m, 800m and 1,500m and the 4x100m freestyle relay crown with Lionel Chee, Wiebe Wolters and Barry Mitchell. The latter trio are also part of the men’s water polo team who won silver.

1954: Historic Asiad water polo gold

The national men’s water polo team beat their Filipino hosts 14-1 and Hong Kong 15-3 before edging Japan 4-2 in the final.

1973: Pat’s perfect 39

Singapore’s original Golden Girl Patricia Chan wraps up her perfect eight-year competitive swimming career with her 39th SEAP Games gold from 39 events on home soil. Her record haul is broken by Joscelin Yeo’s 40 in 2005.

1982: Fastest man in the world

Ang Peng Siong earns the distinction of being the fastest swimmer in the world when he clocks 22.69 seconds in the 50m freestyle at the 1982 United States Swimming Championships. He also wins gold in the 100m freestyle at the 1982 Asiad.

2008: Yip wins first Paralympic gold

Para-swimmer Yip Pin Xiu makes history by claiming gold in the 50m backstroke S3 at the 2008 Beijing Paralympics. She would go on to win four more golds in future editions.

2015: Artistic swimmers make a splash

Singapore’s artistic swimmers at the 2015 SEA Games win the country’s first-ever major Games gold in the sport (team and free combination).

2016: Jo’s historic Olympic win

Joseph Schooling defies the odds to beat childhood hero Michael Phelps to win the men’s 100m butterfly final at the 2016 Rio Olympics in a Games record 50.39sec for Singapore’s first Olympic gold.

2021: Divers and open water swimmer qualify for Olympics

Divers Jonathan Chan and Freida Lim, open water swimmer Chantal Liew become the first Singaporeans in their disciplines to compete at the Olympics.

2024: Quartet in the history books

Two sister-pairs Quah Ting Wen and Jing Wen, Letitia and Levenia Sim (4x100m women’s medley relay) become the first Singaporean relay team to qualify for the Olympics.