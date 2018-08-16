SIA signs two-year extension with Singapore National Olympic Council as official airline partner for Team Singapore

SINGAPORE - National carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced on Thursday (Aug 16) an extension of its agreement with the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) as the official airline partner for Team Singapore.

Under the two-year extension, SIA will provide an agreed value of air tickets for Team Singapore athletes and officials' travel to participate in major games, including the 18th Indonesia Asian Games, which starts on Saturday.

SIA will also provide excess baggage for the contingent's sporting equipment, operational support for check-in and ground handling services, special flight-related services including the special handling of sports equipment, and provision of special meals, where required.

SIA executive vice president commercial Mak Swee Wah said: "Team Singapore has been doing us proud on the global sporting stage and Singapore Airlines is honoured to continue supporting our local athletes as they travel around the world to compete in international events and fly the Singapore flag high."

SIA became official airline partner for Team Singapore through an initial three-year agreement with SNOC in 2015.

It is also a supporter of the Singapore National Paralympic Council and has supported the Singapore Sports Awards, which recognise athletes who make outstanding contributions to local sports, since 1999, by providing tickets to the Sportsman, Sportswoman, Sportsboy and Sportsgirl of the year.

SNOC secretary-general Chris Chan noted: "We have been very fortunate to have Singapore Airlines by our side for the past three years, as we celebrated Singapore's sporting milestones at the 2016 Olympic Games, 2017 SEA Games and 2018 Commonwealth Games.

"We are thankful for the continued support from our national carrier. We could not have asked for better partners on this journey, as Team Singapore pursues greater sporting heights at the 2018 Asian Games and towards the 2020 Olympic Games."