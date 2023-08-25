Singapore achieve record 8-gold tally at Asian Junior Bowling C’ships as Lim Shi En wins 4 titles

SINGAPORE – Her young bowlers’ performances at the Asian Junior Tenpin Bowling Championships prompted Singapore Bowling Federation (SBF) president Valerie Teo to scream with joy many times at Singapore Bowling @ Rifle Range this week.

With Lim Shi En’s victory in the girls’ Masters on Friday, the hosts racked up eight gold medals and two silvers to emerge as champions in the girls, boys and overall categories – surpassing their previous best haul of seven golds, four silvers and three bronzes in 2012 – which gave the SBF chief plenty to shout about.

Teo, who ended up with a sore throat after the five-day competition, was beaming with pride even as one of her records – she had won three gold medals in the 2001 edition when it was still known as the Asian Schools championships – was surpassed by Shi En, who collected four golds this week.

“Well, records are always meant to be broken,” said Teo with a hearty laugh. “So I’m really glad, actually quite a few of my records have been broken in the last two years by our youths, and I think it shouldn’t be any other way.

“I really hope to see each generation of bowlers come up, break the seniors’ records, push new boundaries and really bring Singapore bowling to the next level.”

Shi En, 17, had emerged as the top seed for the girls’ Masters stepladder finals on Friday after racking up 3,362 pinfalls, with Japan’s Riria Hamasaki (3,331) and Kiri Watanabe (3,288) second and third respectively. The Singaporean then beat Hamasaki 358-335 over two matches to clinch top honours.

Shi En, who had also won gold medals in the doubles, team and all-events, said: “These four golds really made me very happy, (especially) with a win for Singapore. Coach said, no expectations, go out there and have fun, just do my best.”

On breaking Teo’s record, she said: “Honestly, I don’t think winning another gold makes a difference. Because different competition venues give different things, so I cannot expect much.”

In the boys’ category, Singapore’s Aiman Lim clinched a silver in the Masters stepladder finals. He lost 415-393 to Japan’s Daiya Saito after overcoming Australian third seed Seth Gray-Pendlebury 225-195 in the semi-finals.

The 18-year-old finished as the second seed in the qualifying round with 3,541 pinfalls, 46 behind Saito and 18 ahead of Gray-Pendlebury.