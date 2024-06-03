Simone Biles continues Olympic build-up with ninth all-around US gymnastics title

LOS ANGELES – Simone Biles won a record-extending ninth US all-around gymnastics title on June 2, signalling that she is a force in the sport as the Paris Olympics approach, even as a couple of miscues gave her something to work on before the US trials.

“Today it’s just getting out here, getting comfortable and confident in my gymnastics, and hopefully going to Olympic trials and making that next step towards Paris,” Biles told broadcaster NBC after piling up 59.300 points on the second night of competition to take her total to 119.750.

She was almost six points clear of runner-up Skye Blakely, who totalled 113.850, with Kayla DiCello taking bronze with 110.800.

The top two finishers were assured of berths at the Olympic trials from June 27-30 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where at least a dozen athletes are expected to make their final case for a trip to Paris.

Biles had cracked 60 points on the first night of competition on May 31, and while she could not match that, she earned gold on all four apparatus.

The 27-year-old said: “I couldn’t be more proud of how I’m doing this time in the year, and just gaining that confidence over and over, getting myself back in front of a crowd and just doing what I do in practice.”

Biles missed much of the Tokyo Games due to the “twisties” – a mental block where gymnasts are disoriented in mid-air.

She then stepped away from competition for two years but looked sharper and more resilient than ever in Texas, where she brought her career national titles to 32.

The sheer power that has helped Biles grab four Olympic gold medals and build an array of daunting signature skills was in evidence in her few errors.

She stepped out of bounds after her triple-twisting double somersault in floor exercise and skittered backwards onto her back on the landing of her Yurchenko double pike vault.

The vault is so difficult that she still scored 15.00 points – down from the 15.800 she earned on May 31.

Biles said she has no trouble taking that kind of mistake in stride.

“It’s not my first time out there,” she said.

“I’m a little bit older, so I know exactly how to kind of reboot and recollect myself to move on to the next event, even if I feel like something wasn’t how I wanted it to go.”

Among those who will be trying to punch their tickets to Paris, Blakely displayed impressive consistency over two days.

Sunisa Lee, the Tokyo Olympic all-around champion, was an impressive fourth as she continues her return from career-threatening kidney disease.

Shortly after competition ended, USA Gymnastics confirmed it had accepted petitions from Shilese Jones and Kaliya Lincoln to compete at trials, despite injuries in Texas.

Jones withdrew with a shoulder injury, while Lincoln pulled out after two apparatus on May 31 with an ankle injury.

“It’s feeling a little bit better today than it has this whole week,” Jones told NBC Sports. AFP, REUTERS