Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Singapore’s Toh Wei Soong celebrating his 50m freestyle S7 silver medal with winner Christian Sadie of South Africa and England’s bronze medallist Bruce Dee on the podium at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre in Glasgow on July 29.

SINGAPORE – Para-swimmer Toh Wei Soong clinched Singapore’s second medal of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games with a silver in the men’s 50m freestyle S7 final on July 29.

At the Tollcross International Swimming Centre, the 27-year-old clocked 29.36 seconds to finish behind winner Christian Sadie of South Africa (28.06sec). England’s Bruce Dee claimed the bronze with 31.33sec.

The Singaporean had qualified second-fastest in the heats with a time of 29.44sec, behind Sadie’s Games record time of 28.45sec. Dee was third in 31.50sec.

This is Toh’s third Commonwealth Games medals and his second silver, having finished second in the same event at the 2022 edition in Birmingham.

In 2018, he claimed Singapore’s first medal in a para sports event at the quadrennial Games with a bronze on the Gold Coast.

Later in the evening, there was more joy for Singapore as 16-year-old Russel Pang improved on his 15min 28.46sec national record in the men’s 1,500m freestyle with a swim of 15:25.58 to finish fifth in the final.

Australia’s Sam Short cruised to the gold in 14:42.11, ahead of Daniel Wiffen of Northern Ireland (14:44.70). Australian Benjamin Goedemans rounded off the podium with 14:49.50.

Teenage gymnast Amanda Yap had clinched Singapore’s first medal at these Games with a creditable silver in the balance beam on July 28.

The 16-year-old debutante’s feat in Scotland makes her only the fourth Singaporean gymnast to win a medal at the quadrennial event.

Lim Heem Wei and David-Jonathan Chan were the first to do so, claiming the women’s balance beam silver and men’s pommel horse bronze respectively at the 2010 Games in India.

Singapore’s most recent gymnastics medal at the meet was at the 2014 edition in Glasgow, where Hoe Wah Toon captured a bronze in the men’s vault.