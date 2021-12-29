Silver Express looks like gold

RACE 1 (1,200M)

7 Run Run Good is looking for a first win. He's shown a liking to the dirt and with even luck, he rates as the one to beat. He pairs favourably with Joao Moreira. 2 Shanghai Power is expected to roll forward. He'll look the winner at some stage. 8 Viva Mama draws awkwardly but he appears in good condition. Don't discount him. 10 The Elites won two starts ago. Expect him to bounce back here.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

5 Silver Express won a hot Class 1 last start. He steps onto the dirt for the first time here but his most recent trial on the surface was solid. Expect a forward showing, especially from gate 3. 1 Kings Shield is the dirt kingpin of Hong Kong. He can bounce back to his best here following a poor run on the grass. Top weight won't make his life easy, however. 3 Californiadeepshot is racing well. He's the value. 6 The Rock has claims, especially with Moreira hopping up.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

11 Legion Of Merit slots in light and looks like he's ready to win. He steps up to a suitable trip and his latest hit-out on the dirt suggests that he relishes the surface. 2 Super Fast is solid on the dirt. Expect he rolls forward with the claim in use and tries to make all. 7 Toycoon is consistent. He doesn't win out of turn but the retention of Moreira is a good push. 5 Amazing Teens is after back-to-back wins. He's next best.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

4 Turf Brilliant loves the course and distance. Once again he rates strongly, just as long as he doesn't get too far back in the run. 3 London Luckystar is another course and distance maestro. He's yet to win but he has shown a liking to these conditions. His pairing with Moreira commands respect. 2 Crown Avenue is competitive in his spot. Gate 4 looks ideal. 1 All You Know trialled well on the dirt recently. He gets his chance here.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

8 Dragon Baby is open to improvement off the back of his solid fourth-place effort last time out. He's since trialled well on the dirt and his latest workout alongside Silver Express was sound. 2 Super Win Dragon has form on the dirt. The wide gate makes things tricky but he has genuine claims. 11 Run The Table is chasing back-to-back wins. He should get a nice run close to the speed from Gate 6. 1 Solar Power is the likely leader, especially with the seven-pound claim (3.2kg) in use.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

8 Splendid Star looks like he has a bit of ability. The inside gate gives him his chance here and his latest hit-out on the dirt was sound, while the only concern is the lack of race experience. 5 Fiery Diamond narrowly missed last time out. He's coming to hand very quickly. 9 Valiant Elegance stole the show last start with a tidy runaway victory. He will try the same again. 3 Everyone's Victory won well two starts ago. His climb through the grades doesn't look done.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

5 Turin Redstar caught the eye last start. He's racing well and does appear to be coming to hand at the right time now for a win. 3 Ultra Express is in superb form at the minute. He's a four-time winner who is proving a formidable force on both surfaces. Expect he's the favourite to win. 7 Ready Player One was caught wide last time out. He kept on well and this contest is suitable. 1 Chancheng Prince has class. He can upset calculations.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

8 Sunset Watch loves the course and distance. He was a one-time winner on the surface last season and his last start from a wide gate didn't do him any favours. He can win this last race. 4 Man Star has a stack of ability on the dirt. Expect a big performance, especially with Karis Teetan up from gate 3. 6 When You Believe logged a career-best run last start. He's nearing a win but this race is deeper than it first looks. 1 Czarson's best and worst are few and far between. Still, he's a talent on the dirt.

•Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club