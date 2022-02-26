Silat: Singapore's exponents win 2 golds, 1 silver at SEA C'ships; relish opportunity to compete

Singapore's silat exponents won two gold medals and a silver in the artistic category on day two of the 8th South-east Asia (SEA) Pencak Silat Championships on Saturday (Feb 26), but they were also appreciative to be back competing in the arena following a long hiatus due to the pandemic.

Singapore Silat Federation chief executive Sheik Alau'ddin said earlier in the week that they are hoping that their exponents' performances at the three-day competition will help them earn the nod to go to May's Hanoi SEA Games.

The chance to take part in the biennial event was lodged firmly in the exponents' minds as they went about their routines at the OCBC Arena Hall One.

Singapore's Siti Nazurah Mohd Yusoff, 21, who won silver in the senior artistic female category after losing narrowly to Malaysia's Nur Syafiqah Hamzah by a score of 9.895 to 9.930, said that while SEA Games selection is up to the authorities, what she can focus on is her own improvements.

The former regu (team) exponent, who was making her debut in the tunggal (single) category, said: "It's my first time in this category so I think I've done well. I'm proud of it, I'm not sad but I will definitely continue to work harder.

"If I continue to work hard, I think I will have a chance at the SEA Games but I don't have a say in that as I have to go through selection so I will just focus on myself. Based on my performance earlier, I can improve on my stamina, the sharpness and the explosiveness of my movements."

Singapore's senior artistic female team were dominant in their display en route to gold, beating Malaysia with a score of 9.945 to 9.895. The trio of Amirah Sahrin, Iffah Batrisyia Noh and Nur Ashikin Zulkifli were proud of their performance and saw the value in having competition exposure.

Iffah, 19, said: "It was one of our better performances but definitely not the best that we can achieve so we will take this as a learning point and do better for future competitions."

"Today's win means a lot to us as it is our first international competition together."

Amirah, also 19, added: "As compared to the virtual competitions that we have gone through, this is definitely an eye-opening experience as it is something we have never experienced before, including the atmosphere and supporters."

While the event was not open to the public, the cheering from the various teams' officials, exponents and invited guests made it a tense atmosphere. Besides the 30 exponents from Singapore, there were also 61 of their counterparts from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.

When asked about their chances of qualifying for the SEA Games, Amirah was confident in their team's ability but acknowledged that they had room for improvement.

"Our synchronisation is still not there compared to other powerhouses like Indonesia and Vietnam."