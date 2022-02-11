Sight Spirit on HK Classic up mission

RACE 1 (1,400M)

8 Winwin Thirtythree is competitive in this spot. He is racing well and, as a two-time winner in this grade, he rates as the one to beat. 2 Booming Well gets down to Class 5. He has the strong booking of Zac Purton, who rode four winners on Wednesday night. 5 Mission Smart has more ability than his record suggests. Expect improvement second-up from the break - just like last season. 9 Zacian has gone close several times. His time will come. It is just a matter of when for this quirky customer.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

9 Baebae Tsoi is coming to hand. His form has slipped a bit since finishing third on debut. It will not surprise to see him bounce back in this level. Harry Bentley, who is in top form, will be astride. 4 Marvel Dragon is as honest as they come. He is expected to improve off the back of a fast-closing last-start fourth. 6 Sight Hero is consistent. Do not discount. 8 Smart Leader looks better than his record suggests.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

2 Golden Empire could not have been more impressive last start. He is capable of going back-to-back for Purton. 12 Star Of Wuyi has shown potential. He gets his chance with no weight on his back. 4 Miracle Victory was a top winner last time - his first in Hong Kong. He commands respect with top rookie Jerry Chau up. 8 Bella Baby needs only to offset the awkward gate.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

13 Dragon Baby is competitive in this spot. He gets a handy pull in the weights. Although he has not won in a while, he has got down to a more-than-competitive mark. 1 En Pointe pieced it all together last time like a very nice horse. The big weight against a number of solid performers is a concern. 5 Star Contact turned in a slashing third on debut. Expect improvement. 6 Celestial Warrior can finish fast.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

5 Happy Good Guys is down to a low rating. He has won off higher and has shown plenty of prowess over 1,000m. Expect a big run. 13 Glenealy Generals does his best racing over this course and distance. He can bounce back from a lacklustre effort last time. 7 Ka Ying Lucky won a trial at the Valley which sets him up very well for his debut. 3 Kowloon East Star is chasing back-to-back wins. Do not discount, even with more weight.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

5 Steel Win has a bit of class on the dirt as a two-time winner on the surface. He has drawn favourably and a return to winning ways would not surprise. 4 Boom Stitch has potential. He has gone close a few times. He is on the improve and needs only to offset the wide gate. 8 Sunny Delight is closing in on his first win. He is well bred for the dirt. 13 Run Run Good rarely has a bad race. He is looking to snap a run of four placings, including three seconds.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

10 Double Six Pop pulled hard on debut but showed plenty of early pace. He is a talent on the rise and and is carrying a light weight with Karis Teetan aboard. 4 Rock Ya Heart is another talent. He can be a major player in this grade from the good gate. 2 Team Spirit is honest. Expect him to try to make all the running from Gate 1. 6 Excellent Daddy rarely runs a bad race. He is competitive in this grade.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

1 Sight Spirit is making the switch for dirt riches. He is by Toronado, so he should handle it. This looks like a suitable lead-up for the Hong Kong Classic Cup at the end of this month. 7 Elite Patch is bred for the dirt and rightly so. He has won three races on the surface. He is getting the conditions to suit. 2 Ultra Express is a classy type. Expect another strong showing. 10 Romantic Combo may struggle from the wide gate, but Purton's services may help.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

7 Super Winner can roll forward and dictate terms. He is a smart performer on his day. With the right run in the lead, he could pinch this contest, which appears to be lacking pace. 4 Golden Link is doing nothing wrong. He is racing well and gets a handy claim from Alfred Chan. 2 Seattle Choice is better than his record suggests. He is building back to a level that deserves respect. 1 Circuit Stellar is consistent. The strong booking of Purton warrants consideration.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

6 E Star has drawn favourably and should benefit from the run of the race. This is a tricky contest, but he appeals with race fitness, especially as a six-time winner in Hong Kong. 9 Navas Two is showing no sign of slowing. He is on the Hong Kong Derby trail. Although he is yet to race over the mile, it looks as though it will suit him. 1 My Sugar has been sparingly raced due to leg issues. Still, he is in good order and looks as though he has benefited from a break between runs. 2 The Rock, a three-time winner from 22 starts, will look the winner at some stage.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club