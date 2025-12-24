Should be a Smart Choice to go with her second-up

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Race 1 (1,000m)

Mostly first-timers but of those that have run, filly (6) SMART CHOICE ran on for a nice third behind stable companion Master Magician who is highly rated, so that was not a bad debut. He can go two better.

(4) BUFFALO KING CODY finished behind Kavady, but did have some market support and has the better draw.

(9) KAVADY made a promising Highveld debut at long odds over 800m. He has an extra furlong to run but experience should count.

(1) JAPURA was well beaten on debut, but did find some market support and has the best draw.

Race 2 (1,200m)

Tricky maiden race.

(6) COCCOLINA is a lightly raced 4YO but made a promising debut over the course and distance. She could have more to come.

(7) LOU LOU disappointed in the soft ground last time after a promising previous effort on this course.

(2) PRIORY TERRACE has been out of the money only once. She can do better back on turf.

(9) AMERICAN GEM has not been far back in two starts on the Poly. She can feature prominently.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(6) GOOD OMEN finished a close-up second over the course and distance last time. She has improved with blinkers, but had a host of her opposition close up behind.

(3) VENCEDOR, (1) THAT’S ALL BROTHER and (2) OWNER OF CREATION all finished on top of each other. Vencedor now has the benefit of a 1.5kg allowance while the other two are now ridden by senior riders. Vencedor could prove the pick of the trio.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(8) SPIRIT OF SHIMLA has put in two smart efforts on the Poly. She goes over this trip for the first time, but the form of her last race has held up quite well.

(2) CHOOKS KISS has raced greenly in both starts and should come on from her last run.

(9) ECHO has steady form over the ground but has drawn wide.

(3) PRETTY KARA improved second-up and can come on further.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(2) ICY BLAST has been consistent over shorter. He steps up a furlong farther but is well drawn and has a handy weight.

(5) GOLDEN RULE has won two of his last three on the Poly but has also won over the course and distance. Place claims.

(4) ROSH KEDESH has been a little off form of late but is over his optimum course and distance and will be competitive at best.

(3) JEANNE DARC will have a chance off her handy weight.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(3) LADYOFDISTINCTION scrambled home last start, but that was her second run after a long break and she can come on from that run.

(9) ICE RAIN has won three of her last five, all on the Poly. She should be right there again.

(1) TOMYRIS was not far back in a Highveld feature last start. She has been consistent and rates a winning chance.

(2) FORWARD MOTION is in good form and goes well over the trip. She can feature from a good draw.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(5) FIELD MARSHAL was in a Highveld feature last time. He stays well, but the drop back to a mile should still be within his compass.

(2) IMPOSING has shown his better recent form over shorter, but he has a handy weight and a good draw, so he should be competitive.

(3) CAPSAICIN improved last run over the course and distance under Rachel Venniker and she retains the ride. With the light weight of 52kg, a repeat showing could see him home.

(1) CLAW ran a little below form first-up on the Poly and has gone close over the course and distance which puts him in with a chance.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(3) ONE PATH ran below form last start. Her recent form has been on the Poly but this step-up in trip should suit.

(5) PROM QUEEN has not been far back at recent outings and should deliver another honest performance.

(6) HAPPY FORTUNE was run out of it late last time by surprise winner (9) MRSGLITTERSPARKLES. They both step up in trip with the former 0.5kg better off, so there should not be much between the pair.

Race 9 (1,600m)

(6) SEND ME is down in class and in the handicap. His recent form has been on the Poly but he looks capable of a second victory.

(7) SLYTHERIN has shown recent improvement. He goes well on the turf and the stable is in form.

(1) RICCARDO is down in class. Although he has a big weight, he should be competitive.

(2) PINK DIAMOND gets a much more experienced rider aboard and is also down in class. With a handy galloping weight, he can feature.