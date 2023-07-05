Shortened Rugby Championship provides World Cup litmus test

CAPE TOWN – The Rugby Championship may be half as long this year but has huge importance in gauging the readiness of the Southern hemisphere powerhouses ahead of the World Cup in France when they clash over the month of July for the coveted trophy.

Australia, Argentina, New Zealand and South Africa each have their own concerns ahead of the World Cup, but the boost of a Championship victory would send them jetting off to France with confirmation they are on the right track.

The fixture list has been cut from six games to three to allow for World Cup warm-up matches. South Africa host Australia in Pretoria and New Zealand travel to Mendoza to meet Argentina in the opening fixtures on Saturday.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster endured a difficult 2022 despite lifting the Championship trophy and a poor run in the next three games will put him back under pressure, even if he will vacate his position come what may after the World Cup.

“We want to use these opportunities ahead of us to really test our combinations, to challenge ourselves,” said Foster.

“From a mindset perspective, we want to attack, we want to play well, and we really think it’s important for us to do that to climb on that plane and go to France in the right state.”

Australia play their first matches under returning coach Eddie Jones, never one to be shy of a word or a well-conceived plan.

What kind of evolution he can bring in their five games before the World Cup will become evident in the coming weeks.