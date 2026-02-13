Short track-Velzeboer and van 't Wout take golds in Dutch double

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MILAN, Feb 12 - Dutch skaters doubled up in the short track at the Olympics on Thursday as Xandra Velzeboer took the women's 500 metres gold and compatriot Jens van 't Wout snatched the men's 1000 metres crown in a tight finish.

Velzeboer, who had set a world record in the semi-final, denied reigning champion Arianna Fontana a hat-trick in the event, as the Italian had to settle for silver.

With 13 medals across six Games, Fontana is now tied with fencer Edoardo Mangiarotti, who competed at five Olympics from 1936 to 1960, for the most Olympic medals by an Italian athlete.

Velzeboer led from the start of the race ahead of Fontana, a gold medallist at the previous two Games in Beijing and Pyeongchang over the 500 metres distance. Canadian Courtney Sarault came third.

"This is the best day of my life. It's amazing. It's been my goal for the last four years, maybe for my entire life," Velzeboer, 24, told reporters.

DUTCH SKATERS BOUNCE BACK FROM RELAY DISAPPOINTMENT

In a Milan Ice Skating Arena tinted orange from the large presence of Dutch fans, Velzeboer redeemed herself after Tuesday's fall which prevented her team from qualifying for the final of the mixed relay. Her teammate van 't Wout was also part of the Dutch team in that race.

"Of course this doesn't fix what happened. We're still upset because we wanted to get the six people that skated the mixed relay on to the podium. But I think this does show how strong a team we are. And for me, it is a confirmation that I can skate," van 't Wout, who is also 24, said.

MEN'S RACE DECIDED IN A LAST‑GASP BATTLE

In the men's 1000 metres race, van 't Wout pipped China's Sun Long and South Korean Rim Jong-un, who finished second and third respectively, with the whole field of five crossing the line in a photo finish.

"It was incredible. I have to see the race. I was so focused on positioning. I have no idea of what happened throughout the race," the Dutch skater said.

Canadian William Dandjinou, world No.1, finished fourth. He led for part of the race before being swallowed back up by the pack. "My game plan was good, my race was good but I slipped at one lap to go and the race was so tight. I will be back," he told reporters.

ARENA ECHOES WITH DUTCH FANS CHANTING 'HOLLAND, HOLLAND'

Chants of "Holland, Holland" rang out as the Dutch fans saw their skaters presented with their medals on the podium.

"It's amazing to be with so many Dutch fans and then also my boyfriend here, my whole family is here," Velzeboer said.

"I came onto the rink through the tunnel and just to hear the whole crowd go crazy, it was so beautiful," van 't Wout said. REUTERS