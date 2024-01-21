Short track speed skater Ryo Ong finds self-belief in unfamiliar environment at Winter Youth Olympics

SINGAPORE – A quantum leap at the Winter Youth Olympic Games (YOG) has boosted the self-belief of short track speed skater Ryo Ong.

At these quadrennial Games in Gangwon, South Korea, the Singaporean not only has to grapple with rivals from across the globe but also learn to be self-reliant.

Unlike his other competitions where he would stay with his parents at a hotel or an Airbnb, the 17-year-old has been staying on his own in a room at the athletes’ village. But it is in this unfamiliar environment that he made history on Jan 20 by reaching the B final of the men’s 1,500m event.

No other Singaporean short track speed skater had made it to the semi-finals since the Republic made its Winter YOG debut at the 2020 Lausanne Games.

At the Gangneung Ice Arena, his timing of 2min 25.282sec placed him third in his quarter-final, earning him a direct spot into the semi-finals where he clocked 2:38.401 for third place and a berth in the B final.

The top two from the three semi-finals make the A final grade, while the next two finishers qualify for the B final.

Ryo eventually finished 13th overall in the event won by South Korea’s Joo Jae-hee.

He said: “I did not think I would make it to the finals – even making it to the semi-finals was quite an achievement... I was quite shocked and I was quite unprepared because I didn’t expect it.”

He added: “I thought the standard would be too different but I realised they are around my level so I had to focus and fight with them.

“Most of the international competitions I’ve taken part in are World Cups and world championships where it’s mainly senior skaters skating so their level is much higher than mine. But in this competition, the skaters are much closer to my level so I have to strategise and fight, so it’s really intense.”