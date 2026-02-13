Short track-Italy's Fontana enjoys silver lining as she matches record

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MILAN, Feb 12 - Italian short track skater Arianna Fontana had to settle for silver in the Olympic 500 metres on Thursday but was delighted to match the tally of Italy's most decorated Olympian.

With 13 medals across six Games, Fontana is tied with fencer Edoardo Mangiarotti, who competed at five Olympics from 1936 to 1960, for the most Olympic medals by an Italian athlete.

Fontana, who has won the 500 metres at the last two Olympics, was upstaged by Dutchwoman Xandra Velzeboer.

"I'm very happy with this silver, it's like a gold for me," said Fontana, who suffered a torn quad last October.

She also said that she took inspiration from the victories on Thursday of fellow Italians Federica Brignone in the Super-G and Francesca Lollobrigida in the 5,000 metres speed skating.

"Federica (Brignone) moved me this morning, she was fantastic," said Fontana.

"I saw Lollobrigida right before coming here and she gave me incredible energy, because when you see her — the grit she has in the final laps, what she did today, really, once again, hats off to her — so I had to keep up," Fontana said.

She is 35 and her Olympic career dates back to 2006 when Italy hosted the Games in Turin and she won her first medal.

"I try not to see my age as a number which defines me," Fontana said, adding that her training is now tailored to ensure that she can keep up with younger rivals.

Fontana took gold with her Italian teammates in the mixed relay on Tuesday and will get a shot at another medal in the women's relay next week. REUTERS