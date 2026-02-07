Short track-Home Games is ideal start to cycle, Italy's Nadalini says

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MILAN, Feb 7 - Competing in his first Olympics on home ground is the perfect way to begin a Games cycle, Italian skater Thomas Nadalini said on Saturday, adding that his only real goal is to give it everything he's got rather than to chase specific targets.

One of the most promising athletes on Italy's short track team, 23-year-old Nadalini won two bronze medals at last month's European Championships in the Dutch town of Tilburg, as well as gold in the men's relay, raising Italian hopes ahead of the Milano Cortina Games.

"It's always better not to have expectations because that way you're less likely to be disappointed. My only expectation is to give 100%. If I come away with something, great. If not, but I know I gave 100%, then it simply wasn't the right moment yet," Nadalini said after training at Milan's ice rink.

However, Nadalini, who is expected to compete in all three individual distances, the mixed‑gender and the men's relays, is determined not to waste the chance to win an Olympic medal.

"It's an opportunity that comes only once every four years, so that's really the one big difference from other competitions," he said.

Away from competition, Nadalini has earned a reputation within the squad for controlling the soundtrack. He said time spent on long-haul flights has helped him perfect playlists tailored to the mood and moment.

"I've been appointed the party leader," he said.

"I sit down calmly and try to organise the music a bit, because it wouldn't be great if you suddenly got a Bocelli song after listening to a club track," referring to Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli.

He listens to old-school rappers such as Tupac Shakur, Biggie Smalls, Snoop Dogg and the Wu-Tang Clan to get pumped up, switching to jazz or classical music when he needs to unwind.

Snoop Dogg visited Milan's ice rink on Tuesday, but Nadalini missed meeting him by a couple of minutes.

"He was filming. I really hope I get to see him because he's an idol, in sport and beyond," Nadalini said. REUTERS