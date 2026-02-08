Short track-Fontana spearheads Italian challenge against skating heavyweights

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MILAN, Feb 8 - Italy's most decorated Winter Olympian, Arianna Fontana, will lead the host nation's charge in the short track speed skating events at the Milano Cortina Games.

A niche sport in Italy with only around 600 registered skaters, short track is hoping for a broader following in the host nation as Fontana and a new generation enjoy their moment in the spotlight.

The 10 Italians present, five of whom are first-time Olympians, face a tough challenge from traditional powerhouses Canada, South Korea, the Netherlands, China and the United States.

Fontana, who is 35 and has won 11 Olympic medals, proved she had recovered from injury when she won the 1500 metres title at the European championships in the Dutch town of Tilburg last month.

American Kristen Santos-Griswold, a world champion in the 1000 in 2024, will be seeking her first Olympic medal after narrowly missing out over the distance in Beijing four years ago. On that occasion a bump with Fontana caused her to fall, and she eventually finished fourth.

South Korean Choi Min-jeong, the world record holder for the 1500, has her main rival in the form of compatriot Kim Gil-li, a younger first-time Olympian.

TOP-RANKED CANADA AND KOREA TRAIN TOGETHER

The Canadian and South Korean teams trained together in Milan's ice skating arena, and the two nations are expected to dominate the men's competition both in individual and team races.

Canada's Steven Dubois, seeking his first individual Olympic gold medal after winning one in the relay in Beijing four years ago, tipped Italy as tough rivals.

"It's their home crowd. They will be super strong," he said. "We saw them last year in a test event. They had the knife between their teeth. Koreans will be super strong for sure, but I think Italy and the Dutch are going to be ones to watch."

His teammate William Dandjinou is on a revenge mission in his debut at an Olympics after missing out on Beijing 2022.

"Four years after not qualifying, I feel like a part of me is not satisfied with just making it here," he said.

"I want to represent my country very well. I feel pretty confident in my preparation, but we'll see how it all goes," he said.

Liu Shaoang, who was born in Budapest, will compete for China for the first time at the Games after switching allegiance from Hungary in 2023.

HOME CROWD FUELS ITALY'S NEXT GENERATION

Italy will be aiming for the podium in the relays driven by the enthusiasm of the home crowd.

For the five first-time Olympians - Chiara Betti, Elisa Confortola, Gloria Ioriatti, Thomas Nadalini, and Lorenzo Previtali - the idea of racing a few kilometres from where they live and train "means everything".

"My parents will work as volunteers, my brothers will have the possibility to come and watch me. Maybe some friends will come as well. It's a great feeling," Nadalini said. REUTERS