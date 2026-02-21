Straitstimes.com header logo

Short track-Dutch win men's 5,000 metres relay

MILAN, Feb 20 - The Netherlands won the men's 5,000 metres relay in short track speed skating at the Olympics, extending the country's dominance in the discipline after a strong showing in individual races.

South Korea took silver, while Italy claimed bronze.

It was the fifth gold won by the Dutch in short track at the Milano Cortina Games. The team were led by Jens van 't Wout, who already has two individual golds.

Canada, the defending champions, finished in fourth place in the relay final.

For the Italian men, bronze was a consolation after a disappointing Games in the individual races. REUTERS

