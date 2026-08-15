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Sam Short of Australia after competing in Heat 4 in the men’s 400m freestyle on Aug 14.

Australians completed a freestyle sweep at the Pan Pacific Swimming Championships on Aug 15 after Sam Short clocked a career-best time to win the men’s 400m in a championship record time, while compatriot Lani Pallister claimed gold in the women’s race.

Short, who also won the 800m freestyle on the opening night of the meet on Aug 12, led from the start at the William Woollett Jr Aquatics Center in California and clocked 3min 40.52sec to finish ahead of China’s Zhang Zhanshuo (3:42.42) and American Aaron Shackell (3:43.44).

Short’s time eclipsed fellow Australian Ian Thorpe’s championship record of 3:41.83, set in Sydney in 1999, and also bettered the US Open record of 3:43.33 set by Rex Maurer in 2025.

“I thought I was going 3:39. I had so much left for the end, but (it’s a) personal best – can’t complain, and to beat Thorpe’s record... It’s about time it went,” Short said.

“He was one of my heroes growing up. I’ve watched every single one of his races.”

The victory followed Short’s 400m freestyle title at July’s Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

In the women’s 400m freestyle, Pallister held off American Katie Ledecky to secure the gold medal after clocking 3:58.42.

Ledecky took the silver in 4:00.15, while New Zealand’s Erika Fairweather claimed the bronze in 4:02.35.

The 24-year-old Pallister, who won four gold medals and a silver at the Commonwealth Games, built a lead of more than two seconds by halfway and resisted a late charge from Ledecky to post a personal best.

“I did the first 50m and after having two really good 200s at the start of the week, I knew I had easy speed. And I think it got me on the back end,” Pallister said.

World record holder Summer McIntosh missed the final after failing to advance from the heats.

Elsewhere, American Gretchen Walsh won the women’s 100m butterfly in a championship-record 55.15 seconds. Canada’s Taylor Ruck took silver in 56.71, and Australia’s Alex Perkins claimed bronze in 56.75.

Australian Matthew Temple also set a championship record of 50.39 seconds to win the men’s 100m butterfly. REUTERS