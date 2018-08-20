Shop, play, learn and collect your race pack at the first-ever ST Run Festival from Sept 20-22

SINGAPORE - Fancy channelling your inner Luke Skywalker, K-pop star or Conor McGregor?

Or, if you are conserving your energy for The Straits Times Run presented by Panasonic, perhaps you prefer to exercise your bargaining skills at the Market Space by The Local People instead?

Depending on your energy levels, you can do either - or both - at the first-ever ST Run Festival, held at the OCBC Arena Hall 1 from Sept 20-22.

In addition to collecting your race pack at the same venue, ST Run participants can also take part in a variety of activities from 10.30am to 8.30pm on all three days.

For example, The Saber Authority will offer participants a chance to learn swordsmanship skills and spar with sabres, while JR Fitness will conduct bodycombat, zumba and K-Kardio - which incorporates dance and exercise moves with K-pop music - dance sessions.

Aloysius Choong, one of the co-owners of The Saber Authority, said his company is offering a combination of the Filipino martial art of Pekiti-Tirsia Kali and fun, in the form of using lit sabres for a workout.

He said: "There will be a demonstration of how we use the sabre as part of a martial arts exercise form and some participants will be given a chance to wield the sabre and follow the instructions on the stage as well.

"It is a marriage of the elements of martial arts and fun."

Mok Ying Ren, the 2013 SEA Games marathon champion, will hold a run clinic on Sept 22 at 3.30pm .

The 30-year-old said: "First, I would be glad to meet all those who have been diligently following our RunONE training plan on the #runwithmok column every Sunday.

"The race clinic will focus on key tips on hydration and pacing, as well as some last-minute tips to help participants make the most out of their fitness on race day.

"I also look forward to an interactive session where I will try to answer any of the burning questions on running and racing."

The festival, which can accommodate more than 50 booths in addition to the race-pack collection area, is open to both ST Run participants and the public.

Over 20 vendors from the local community will be selling their wares at The Market Place.

ST sports editor Lee Yulin, this year's organising chairman, said: "Every year, we try to make things more interesting for the ST Run participants and this year we thought of enhancing the pre-race experience.

"While participants used to go down to a venue just to collect their race packs, this year they can do more."

Come race day on Sept 23, the space at the hall will be transformed into a baggage deposit area for participants. Massage areas sponsored by Tiger Balm will also be set up to ease the 10km and 18.45km runners' tired muscles.

Lee added: "Hopefully the activities and the lively atmosphere at the race expo will get them in the mood for the ST Run on Sept 23."

*Those interested in obtaining a booth at the exhibition can write to sales@straitstimesrun.com to find out more.