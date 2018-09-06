Shooting rounds

2015

The Singapore Shooting Association (SSA) took the Singapore Rifle Association (SRA) to the High Court looking to recover the SRA-managed armoury space at the National Shooting Centre (NSC) in Choa Chu Kang - where both parties are based - as it wanted to upgrade the premises. But the suit was dropped by the SSA, as was an SRA counter-claim for alleged breach of agreement.

FEBRUARY 2017

The SRA sues SSA for losses arising from two flooding incidents in December 2014 and May 2015, seeking more than $450,000 in damages.

The court ruled in November that the SSA was liable to SRA for $4,708 in relation to the second flood, and not liable for the first. The SRA was ordered to pay $85,600 in costs and is "currently considering the matter further".

DECEMBER 2017

The court awarded SRA $30,000 in damages for SSA president Michael Vaz's defamatory remarks, made after the NSC was closed following a police probe. Vaz has appealed against the decision.

MAY 2018

Judicial Commissioner Pang Khang Chau dismissed SSA's claim for reimbursement from SRA for the costs of demolishing what the SSA considered "illegal structures" the latter built at the NSC.

The judge also found that Vaz, SSA honorary secretary Yap Beng Hui, and treasurer Patrick Chen had "wrongfully conspired to injure" the SRA by procuring a resolution to suspend the latter's rights. The trio were ordered to pay damages equivalent to the legal fees and expenses incurred by SRA in investigating and responding to the conspiracy.

The trio have filed an appeal.

SEPTEMBER 2018

The SRA and Vaz will meet in court later this month, over an alleged breach of contract on the latter's part.