Shooting: National shooter Ho Xiu Yi sets national mark in 10m air rifle in Germany

SINGAPORE - Singapore shooter Ho Xiu Yi set a national record in the women's 10m air rifle event at the H&N Cup in Munich, Germany, on Saturday (Jan 26).

The 19-year-old finished fourth in the qualifying round with a score of 630.8, breaking the 629.6 mark previously set by Martina Lindsay Veloso in the Singapore Cup in November last year.

In the final, Xiu Yi finished seventh out of eight shooters with a score of 144.5, ahead of teammate Jasmine Ser, who had 122.7.

"I feel really happy that I'm able to set the national record today," said Singapore Sports School student Xiu Yi.

"It is a good indicator that I'm on the right track towards preparing for the World Cups to fight for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics quota."

The four legs of the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup 2019 will be held in New Delhi (Feb 20-28), Beijing (April 21-29), Munich (May 24-31) and Rio de Janeiro (Aug 26 -Sept 3), culminating in the final in Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates from Oct 8-15.

"I did what I have been doing since last year and I have been steadily improving," she added.

"Now it's about staying consistent and working towards better mental preparations for bigger competitions."